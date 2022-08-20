Eddie Hearn Joshua vs Usyk 2 Prediction: Joshua To Stop Usyk Inside Six

EDDIE HEARN believes that tonight is the night that Anthony Joshua gets revenge on Oleksandr Usyk and stops the Ukrainian inside the first half of the fight. Hearn is promoting the bout, and thinks his man has what it takes to win the rematch.
Matchroom Boxing chief, Eddie Hearn, thinks that Joshua has all of the attributes and has made the necessary adjustments this time around to beat Oleksandr Usyk. Not only beat him, but knock him out this time too.
Eddie Hearn Joshua vs Usyk 2 Prediction
With the rematch finally going down tonight between Anthony Joshua and the champion Oleksandr Usyk, fans, the media and fighters past and present are all predicting who they think will come out on top in the heavyweight showdown.
Promotor Eddie Hearn is one of them. Hearn has been with ‘AJ’ since his professional debut, and firmly believes the 32-year-old will right the wrongs of the first fight and win emphatically this time around against Usyk.
Here’s what the Matchroom Boxing boss had to say about Joshua vs Usyk 2 from the Saudi Arabian desert tonight:
“AJ KO’s Usyk within six rounds. I rate Usyk but I believe in Anthony Joshua and I believe he’s going to put it right in the rematch, I really do.”
How Will AJ Win? Eddie Hearn Predicts
Although Hearn is certain that his man will walk away from the ring victorious tonight in Jeddah, how does he think it will happen?
As he touched on above, Hearn’s prediction is a bold one – he think Anthony Joshua will stop Oleksandr Usyk within the first six rounds of the fight.
Hearn is always going to back his own fighter, but he says this will a slight certainty that he knows his man will become a three-time heavyweight champion of the world tonight and will go down in the history books as one of the great all-time heavyweights.
Hearn said: “I want to see a dominant performance from Anthony Joshua – I feel like he’s the best heavyweight in the world. I want to see him break down and fundamentally beat up the pound-for-pound number one”
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 Odds
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
