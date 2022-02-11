Manchester United vs Southampton live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

After dropping two more crucial points away to Burnley, Manchester United look to get their faltering push for a top-four berth back on track against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s in-form Southampton.

For all the talk of VAR controversies, Manchester United need to do a better job of taking their chances:

Against Middlesborough in the cup, the Red Devils spurned countless opportunities to put the game to bed before Middlesborough controversially equalized and later won on penalties.

The trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley was a similar story for Ralf Rangnick’s side: United had two goals ruled out by VAR, failed to kill the game off, and ended up dropping more points against bottom-of-the-league opposition.

United have a top record vs Southampton in the EPL. But the Saints have been marching in of late, so expect a close contest at Old Trafford in what must now surely be a must-win game for struggling Man U.

Thinking of betting on the action?

For information on live streams, a full match preview, the latest team news, and a free bet at bet365, read on:

Manchester United vs Southampton live stream

Are you looking to follow the Manchester United vs Southampton game?

If so, bet365 offers live football streams for matches from all over the world and live audio coverage of practically every Premier League game – just make sure that you have a funded account to watch or listen along.

Bet365 also offers live betting, with regularly updated stats and odds, making it easy to follow Premier League matches and bet simultaneously.

To get access to live football streaming at bet365, you simply need to sign up.

Once you have deposited money into your account you’re ready to follow and bet on a comprehensive slate of live-action from the EPL.

There’s also a great welcome bonus for new bet365 customers. Just wager £10 at the site to receive £50 in free Premier League bets!

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Check out our predictions & betting tips for Manchester United vs Southampton

Check out our Premier League free bets for Manchester United vs Southampton

Manchester United vs Southampton preview

Southampton travel to Old Trafford on the back of a good stretch of form that’s seen them clamber up to 12th place in the Premier League table.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side has won two, drawn two, and lost just once in its last five EPL fixtures, including a big win against West Ham away from home and ties with EPL frontrunner, Manchester City, and top-four candidate, Tottenham Hotspur.

The Saints took a break from league action last weekend to dispose of Coventry City, 2-1, in the FA Cup, too, so confidence among the squad is likely to be high.

Confidence will need to be high, too, since, in the corresponding fixture from last season, Hasenhuttl’s men were turned over in a humiliating 9-0 thrashing at Old Trafford.

The chances of that happening again are slim given United’s poor chance conversion rate of late. But, you do get the feeling that the goals will come for the Red Devils at some point – Rangnick’s team is creating chances again at least.

Still, the recent form shown by United leaves a little to be desired.

The win/loss record looks decent enough. United have only lost once in the league since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign came to an end (0-1 vs Wolves). But, disappointing draws against the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle, and now Burnley could prove costly in the race for top four. Especially since United’s upcoming March fixture list includes the likes of Man City, Liverpool, and Spurs.

All things considered, however, United look much more creative with Paul Pogba back in the mix in central midfield. And, it’s surely only a matter of time before 8-goal Portuguese striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, rediscovers his Midas touch…

United are also unbeaten in five home games against the Saints. So, we’re backing the home side to have picked up a crucial three points on their home patch come Saturday evening.

Follow the action LIVE at bet365.

When does Manchester United vs Southampton kick-off?

The EPL clash between Manchester United & Southampton kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, February 12 at Old Trafford, Manchester

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Manchester United vs Southampton team news

Manchester United team news vs Southampton

The one plus of United’s draw to Burnley is that the players made it through the contest without sustaining any injuries.

As such, expect to see Ralf Rangnick shuffle the pack slightly just to refresh things. Alex Telles could return to the starting Xl in place of Luke Shaw, whose recent run of poor form continued on Tuesday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also likely to return to the starting lineup after being rested vs Burnley. The Portuguese superstar is likely to return to first-team duties in place of Uruguayan forward, Edison Cavani.

Manchester United possible starting XI:

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; McTominay, Pogba, Bruno; Sancho, Elanga, Ronaldo

Southampton team news vs Manchester United

Southampton defender Lyanco is expected to miss a substantial stretch of games after injuring his thigh vs Coventry. Armando Broja (knee) is also a slight concern.

Nathan Tella and Alex McCarthy will also miss out on the trip to Old Trafford.

Southampton possible starting XI:

Forster; Salisu, Bednarek, Stephens; Livramento, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Adams, A. Armstrong