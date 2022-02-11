Manchester United vs Southampton prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Manchester United host Southampton in the Premier League this Saturday lunchtime, with the Red Devils in desperate need of three points to aid their dwindling top-four hopes.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, February 12th

Kick-Off: 12:30 GMT, Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester United vs Southampton predictions

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to gauge how much progress this Manchester United side has made under interim coach Ralf Rangnick.

On the one hand, United have only lost once in eight Premier League games since the German took charge, and there’s no doubting that the defense, which was woeful towards the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign, has improved.

On the other hand, however, and particularly in recent weeks, United’s inability to score goals has been baffling, unlucky, tarnished by VAR – however you want to look at it really. But the fact remains, the Red Devils have managed just one goal or less in three-quarters of the games (9 of 12) in all comps since Rangnick came in.

Still, the Old Trafford faithful will likely feel buoyant of a positive result come Saturday afternoon.

The last time Southampton came to town, the Red Devils romped to a 9-0 victory, with the likes of Edison Cavani, Bruno Fernandes, and even, The Spider – Aaron Wan-Bissaka, on target for the hosts.

Since then, however, under the guise of Ralph Hasenhuttl, Southampton have become a far more formidable prospect.

The Saints have taken eight points from the last 15 on offer in the league; deservedly progressed into the fifth round of the FA Cup thanks to a 2-1 win vs Championship outfit, Coventry (something United could not match vs Middlesborough), and have deservedly eked their way up to 12th place in the table and, perhaps more importantly, nine points away from the relegation battle below.

So, with the United forwards misfiring and with the Saints in decent form, don’t expect a 9-0 like last year…

But, with that said, it’s only a matter of time before United and that boy, Ronaldo, rediscover their form in front of goal. Rangnick’s United have been creating chances aplenty and we’re backing a return to scoring ways for the home side come Saturday.

Manchester United vs Southampton prediction: Manchester United to beat Southampton @ 11/20 with bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Manchester United vs Southampton betting tips

As mentioned, though he missed the Villa match with a hip injury and dropped to the bench for Tuesday’s trip to Turf Moor, Manchester United’s legendary goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, hasn’t troubled the scoreboard in the league since he registered a goal and an assist vs Burnley back in December.

That’s almost 10 weeks of no goals for one of the world’s greatest ever players!

From a betting perspective, however, this is a good thing, as the odds on Ronaldo hitting the target have come down a little, leading us on nicely to our betting tips for the match:

Having been rested against Burnley and, undoubtedly, with a point to prove on his return against a defense that’s shipped approximately 2.0 goals per game over the course of the last eight games, we’re backing Ronaldo to end the drought.

Using bet365’s Bet Builder tool, it’s possible to wager on United to win and Ronaldo to score, providing improved odds of 23/20, leading to a potential £21.50 payout on just a £10 stake.

Manchester United vs Southampton betting tips: Man U to win and Ronaldo to score (anytime) @ 23/20 with bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Manchester United vs Southampton odds

Manchester United vs Southampton Match Odds

Man U @ 11/20 with bet365

Draw @ 16/5 with bet365

Southampton @ 5/1 with bet365

Manchester United vs Southampton Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 8/11 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

