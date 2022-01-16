Manchester United transfer news: Phil Jones will cost £15m to sign

Manchester United have set a huge price-tag of £15 million on out-of-favour defender Phil Jones, according to the Daily Star.

The 29-year-old has been getting almost no game time at Old Trafford this season.

He has made only one league appearance for the Red Devils in two years, and that came in the 1-0 defeat against Wolves earlier this month.

His current contract at the club is set to expire in 18 months time and he clearly has no long-term future in Manchester.

However, United are still reportedly unwilling to let the defender leave for a fee less than £15 million.

The 29-year-old wants regular game time but he is unlikely to get that at Old Trafford.

Leaving the Manchester side is a good option but he is unlikely to find a club who would meet those huge demands.

Burnley are said to be interested in hiring Phil’s services but they are said to have no intention to part with such a hefty sum to sign him.

Newcastle United have been mentioned in the Daily Star report who can match the Red Devils’ demands.

However, the England international is reportedly not a priority target for Eddie Howe’s side in this transfer window.

Phil Jones joined Manchester United in the summer of 2011 from Blackburn Rovers in a deal worth around £16.5 million.

He has clocked up 225 appearances across all competitions so far, with six goals and 10 assists to his name (stats from Transfermarkt).