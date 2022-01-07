Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Manchester United job for months now and it appears that the Paris Saint-Germain boss is willing to replace Ralf Rangnick as the club’s permanent new manager at the end of this season.

Sun, the Argentine manager is awaiting an official call from Manchester United and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils decide to appoint him as their manager next season. According to a report from the, the Argentine manager is awaiting an official call from Manchester United and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils decide to appoint him as their manager next season.

Pochettino did an exceptional job in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and he could prove to be a quality long term acquisition for Manchester United as well. He helped the Londoners challenge for the league title and reach the finals of the Champions League despite the limited resources at the London club.

The 63-year-old German manager Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as the interim boss of the club until the end of the season and the Red Devils will have to find a more permanent option soon.

Pochettino is reportedly unhappy with the situation at PSG and he’s eyeing a return to the Premier League.

The Argentine is an exceptional coach and he could benefit from working alongside a shrewd administrator like Rangnick at Old Trafford. The former Spurs boss will be able to focus on his coaching and let Rangnick help rebuild the club off the pitch.

Such a partnership would play to the strengths of both men and it would benefit Manchester United immensely.

The report from the Sun adds that the Red Devils are likely to make an approach to Pochettino soon and the offer is likely to be accepted.

Pochettino knows the Premier League will and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford next season. The Red Devils have an outstanding pool of young talent at their disposal and the Argentine could be the ideal manager to nurture them into future stars.