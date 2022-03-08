Manchester United Transfer News: Marcus Rashford on Arsenal’s radar

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is considering his future at Old Trafford and he has been linked with a number of clubs recently.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 24 year old England international is concerned about the lack of game time at the Premier League club and he will seek clarity from manager Ralf Rangnick regarding his role in the squad.

The striker has started just nine Premier League games this season and a player of his calibre will want to play more often.

Rashford has a contract with the Red Devils until the summer of 2023 and it remains to be seen if he decides to move on this summer.

The Red Devils apparently have an option to extend his contract for another year but no decision has been made regarding a renewal.

It seems highly unlikely that the player will agree to extend his contract at Old Trafford unless he is given assurances regarding regular game time.

Meanwhile, 90min are reporting that the striker is looking to wait until the end of the season and find out who Rangnick’s replacement will be before deciding on his future.

The German manager is set to move onto an administrative role in the summer and the Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino in recent weeks.

The report further states that the likes of West Ham United, Arsenal and Newcastle United are all keen on securing the 24 year old’s services at the end of this season.

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are thought to be keeping tabs on Marcus Rashford’s situation at Manchester United as well.

There is no doubt that the 24 year old is immensely talented and he has the potential to develop into a top class player in future. However, he needs a manager who will trust in his ability and let him play on a regular basis.

The Manchester United forward is versatile enough to lead the line as well as operate as a wide forward. He could prove to be a quality signing for the likes of Arsenal if the Gunners managed to pull it off.

Mikel Arteta needs to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer and signing the 24 year old could prove to be a wise move. Rashford is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the Emirates next season.