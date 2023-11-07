Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says There Is Only One Way Jadon Sancho’s Situation Can Change At United Amid Exit Rumors

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Forward Jadon Sancho Is One Of The Most Expensive Sales In Bundesliga History
Manchester United Forward Jadon Sancho Is One Of The Most Expensive Sales In Bundesliga History

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said there is a 99% chance that Jadon Sancho will leave Manchester United in January, adding that there is only one way he could return to action under Erik ten Hag. According to the Italian, the Englishman must apologize to Ten Hag in a “special way” to find his way back into the team.

Jadon Sancho Has Not Played For Manchester United Since September

Once hailed as one of the most promising English players in the world, Sancho has vanished from the face of the earth since his public fallout with Ten Hag in September. After snubbing him for the trip to Arsenal on September 3, Ten Hag said the winger was dropped for failing to hit the expected levels in training.

Sancho hit back at his manager via social media, calling the Dutchman a liar and suggesting that on-field performance was not the reason behind his omission.

Since then, Sancho has been serving a suspension, even losing the privilege to train or dine with the first team.

Fabrizio Romano Says An Apology Could Change Sancho’s Fortunes

In his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Romano revealed that Sancho‘s departure was 99% confirmed, although his destination was not yet fixed.

The journalist wrote (via CaughtOffside):

That’s not the case with Jadon Sancho, however, who I would say is looking 99% likely to leave United this January. Still, it will depend on many factors, despite links with Borussia Dortmund, because I think clubs will wait before deciding what to do during the January window – Dortmund, for example, will have to see where they are in the Champions League, or if they drop to the Europa League, or even out of Europe altogether.”

Romano added that Sancho would have to deliver a very special apology if he wanted to prolong his stay at Manchester United.

He added:

For Sancho, the situation at Manchester United is complicated, for sure. The only way this could change is if Sancho decides to apologize in a very special way to Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff, but it’s almost two months now and nothing has changed, so the feeling of those close to the player is that he will leave Old Trafford in January.

The 23-year-old, who still has nearly two-and-a-half years remaining on his Manchester United contract, has played 82 games for the club in all competition, scoring 12 times and providing six assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Forward Jadon Sancho Is One Of The Most Expensive Sales In Bundesliga History
Soccer

LATEST Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says There Is Only One Way Jadon Sancho’s Situation Can Change At United Amid Exit Rumors

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  31min
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“Nothing other than an infantile moan” – Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Criticized For His Comments On Match Officials After Newcastle United Loss
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  57min

Ref Support UK CEO Martin Cassidy has taken a shot at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, saying his touchline behavior is the “worst” in the Premier League. Arsenal fell to a…

PSG Star Ousmane Dembele Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In Ligue 1
Soccer
Ousmane Dembele Explains Why He Signed For PSG Despite Agreeing To Stay At Barcelona
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Former Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele has said he always had a soft corner for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which is why he greenlit the transfer as soon as the club showed…

Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez
Soccer
“It is a little bit similar to Nunez last season” – Jamie Carragher Compares Manchester United Star Rasmus Hojlund’s Struggles With Liverpool Ace
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h
Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer Rumor: Los Blancos Could Target Erling Haaland If They Fail To Sign Kylian Mbappe In 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Produce Season-Best Performance In Chaotic Win Over Tottenham Hotspur
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Barcelona Have Gone 8 Games Without Defeat
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Teenagers In The World (November 2023): 2 Barcelona Stars Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Arrow to top