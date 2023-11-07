Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said there is a 99% chance that Jadon Sancho will leave Manchester United in January, adding that there is only one way he could return to action under Erik ten Hag. According to the Italian, the Englishman must apologize to Ten Hag in a “special way” to find his way back into the team.

Jadon Sancho Has Not Played For Manchester United Since September

Once hailed as one of the most promising English players in the world, Sancho has vanished from the face of the earth since his public fallout with Ten Hag in September. After snubbing him for the trip to Arsenal on September 3, Ten Hag said the winger was dropped for failing to hit the expected levels in training.

Sancho hit back at his manager via social media, calling the Dutchman a liar and suggesting that on-field performance was not the reason behind his omission.

Since then, Sancho has been serving a suspension, even losing the privilege to train or dine with the first team.

Fabrizio Romano Says An Apology Could Change Sancho’s Fortunes

In his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Romano revealed that Sancho‘s departure was 99% confirmed, although his destination was not yet fixed.

The journalist wrote (via CaughtOffside):

“That’s not the case with Jadon Sancho, however, who I would say is looking 99% likely to leave United this January. Still, it will depend on many factors, despite links with Borussia Dortmund, because I think clubs will wait before deciding what to do during the January window – Dortmund, for example, will have to see where they are in the Champions League, or if they drop to the Europa League, or even out of Europe altogether.”

Romano added that Sancho would have to deliver a very special apology if he wanted to prolong his stay at Manchester United.

He added:

“For Sancho, the situation at Manchester United is complicated, for sure. The only way this could change is if Sancho decides to apologize in a very special way to Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff, but it’s almost two months now and nothing has changed, so the feeling of those close to the player is that he will leave Old Trafford in January.”

The 23-year-old, who still has nearly two-and-a-half years remaining on his Manchester United contract, has played 82 games for the club in all competition, scoring 12 times and providing six assists.