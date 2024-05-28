Soccer

“PSV Eindhoven were two classes better” – Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Takes Indirect Dig At New Liverpool Manager Arne Slot

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has stated people are overrating Arne Slot’s Feyenoord’s performances in 2023-24, claiming Eredivisie winner PSV Eindhoven were a couple of notches above them.

New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot’s Feyenoord Had A Decent Eredivisie Campaign

Liverpool have confirmed Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s successor. The decision came a couple of months after Klopp announced his decision to take a breather at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Unlike most managers, Slot did not deny links to Liverpool while still serving as Feyenoord’s manager. He admitted that he had spoken to the Merseysiders and wanted to move there. He even told his players and Feyenoord fans that the opportunity to manage Liverpool was simply too good to pass up.

Needless to say, Liverpool appointed Slot based on his performance as manager of Feyenoord. Under his tutelage, Feyenoord picked up 84 points from 34 games in the 2023-24 Eredivisie season, finishing second in the rankings. They also won the KNVB Cup and finished second in the Johan Cruyff Shield. Slot enjoyed an even better campaign in 2022-23, as he fired Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title.

Manchester United Coach Erik ten Hag Says Feyenoord Are Receiving More Praise Than They Deserve

Many are praising Feyenoord’s form under Slot, but Manchester United manager Ten Hag is not all that impressed. In an interview with Voetbal International, he claimed that while Feyenoord had been solid, 2023-24 Eredivisie winners PSV were a class apart.

He said (via CaughtOffside):

People have been going overly lyrical about Feyenoord. Feyenoord were steady this year, but not top. PSV Eindhoven were two classes better in all areas. In terms of dominating the ball, in terms of putting pressure, in terms of intensity, you name it.

Ten Hag also reserved praise for PSV boss Peter Bosz, lauding him for making his team “so much better” than Slot’s Feyenoord.

The Dutchman added:

Bosz and his staff did that top-notch. ‘But the rest of the club is also well put together.

“PSV Eindhoven were better than the rest by such a long distance, even so much better than Feyenoord.”

Slot will officially become Liverpool’s manager on June 1. His Liverpool will play their first pre-season friendly against Real Betis on July 26.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST “PSV Eindhoven were two classes better” – Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Takes Indirect Dig At New Liverpool Manager Arne Slot

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 28 2024
Real Madrid Icon Toni Kroos
Soccer
“For me it is not a country where I see myself playing” – Real Madrid Legend Toni Kroos Says He Would Have Never Accepted An Offer From Saudi Arabia
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 28 2024

Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos has stated that he would never have agreed to join a Saudi Arabian club, declaring that he cannot envision himself playing there, let alone living….

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Salvaged 11 Points From A Position Of Deficit In The Premier League This Season
Soccer
Chelsea Managerial News: Blues Asked About Top La Liga Manager Before Sacking Mauricio Pochettino
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 28 2024

Journalist Matteo Moreno has claimed Premier League giants Chelsea asked about Girona manager Michel even before relieving Mauricio Pochettino of his responsibilities. Moreno, however, does not think the Blues have…

La Liga Trophy
Soccer
Best Of La Liga: Celebrating The Standout Performers Of The 2023-24 Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 28 2024
Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed
Soccer
“Everything I did caused an earthquake” – Emotional Xavi Says Barcelona Did Not Appreciate Him Enough During Managerial Stint
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 27 2024
Manchester United Are The Most Valuable Team Who Could Not Qualify For UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Soccer
“I would be amazed if there isn’t a change” – Danny Murphy Advises Manchester United To Sack Erik ten Hag Despite FA Cup Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 27 2024
Barcelona Manager Xavi Has Overseen 20 Wins This Season
Soccer
Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona: Barca Icon Xavi Signs Off On A Winning Note
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 27 2024
Arrow to top