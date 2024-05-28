Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has stated people are overrating Arne Slot’s Feyenoord’s performances in 2023-24, claiming Eredivisie winner PSV Eindhoven were a couple of notches above them.

New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot’s Feyenoord Had A Decent Eredivisie Campaign

Liverpool have confirmed Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s successor. The decision came a couple of months after Klopp announced his decision to take a breather at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Unlike most managers, Slot did not deny links to Liverpool while still serving as Feyenoord’s manager. He admitted that he had spoken to the Merseysiders and wanted to move there. He even told his players and Feyenoord fans that the opportunity to manage Liverpool was simply too good to pass up.

Needless to say, Liverpool appointed Slot based on his performance as manager of Feyenoord. Under his tutelage, Feyenoord picked up 84 points from 34 games in the 2023-24 Eredivisie season, finishing second in the rankings. They also won the KNVB Cup and finished second in the Johan Cruyff Shield. Slot enjoyed an even better campaign in 2022-23, as he fired Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title.

Manchester United Coach Erik ten Hag Says Feyenoord Are Receiving More Praise Than They Deserve

Many are praising Feyenoord’s form under Slot, but Manchester United manager Ten Hag is not all that impressed. In an interview with Voetbal International, he claimed that while Feyenoord had been solid, 2023-24 Eredivisie winners PSV were a class apart.

He said (via CaughtOffside):

“People have been going overly lyrical about Feyenoord. Feyenoord were steady this year, but not top. PSV Eindhoven were two classes better in all areas. In terms of dominating the ball, in terms of putting pressure, in terms of intensity, you name it.”

Ten Hag also reserved praise for PSV boss Peter Bosz, lauding him for making his team “so much better” than Slot’s Feyenoord.

The Dutchman added:

“Bosz and his staff did that top-notch. ‘But the rest of the club is also well put together.

“PSV Eindhoven were better than the rest by such a long distance, even so much better than Feyenoord.”

Slot will officially become Liverpool’s manager on June 1. His Liverpool will play their first pre-season friendly against Real Betis on July 26.