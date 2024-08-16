Soccer

Report: Manchester United Struggling To Offload Veteran Despite Interest From 7 Clubs

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United is reportedly struggling to offload veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen despite seven clubs showing interest in him.

One of the finest Premier League midfielders of the 21st century, Eriksen, is not an integral part of Erik ten Hag’s squad anymore. Unless he gets a shot due to injuries to key midfielders, the former Tottenham Hotspur man has little hope of playing regularly this season. The Red Devils are looking to sell Eriksen this summer and the midfielder is also open to the move.

Manchester United Struggling To Sell Sought-After Christian Eriksen

According to CaughtOffside, Eriksen does not have a shortage of suitors, with as many as seven clubs keeping a keen eye on him. However, the Mancunians are no closer to facilitating a move for him, mainly due to two reasons.

As per the aforementioned source, Ajax and Anderlecht are both interested in signing the Dane. However, the clubs are not willing to pay a transfer fee for the 32-year-old, given his contract with Manchester United expires in June 2025. Since United wants to make some money from the move, they are holding out for better offers.

Two Saudi Arabian clubs are also keen on Eriksen, but they want him to make his mind up quickly. They believe Eriksen is inclined to want to continue in the Premier League, and do not want to wait around for a futile cause.

Additionally, there is interest from three clubs in the Premier League. Brentford coach Thomas Frank would welcome Eriksen back under favorable conditions, whereas Southampton and Fulham are waiting to see how the story unfolds. Since Eriksen would rather continue in England, Premier League clubs have the edge.

However, if a move fails to materialize, Eriksen’s old club Ajax could emerge as the frontrunner in the transfer race. Since Ajax is not interested in paying for Eriksen, the decision could ultimately boil down to Manchester United — whether or not they are open to letting him leave on a free.

Eriksen has been at United since joining as a free agent in July 2022. The Denmark international has played 72 games for the club in all competitions, scoring thrice and providing 13 assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST Report: Manchester United Struggling To Offload Veteran Despite Interest From 7 Clubs

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 16 2024
Ed Sheeran Becomes Ipswich Towns Shareholder
Soccer
Pop Superstar Ed Sheeran Purchases Minority Stake In Ipswich Town
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 16 2024

One of the most successful pop stars of the 21st century, Ed Sheeran, has purchased a minority stake in newly promoted Premier League club Ipswich Town. Brought up in Framlingham,…

Arsenal Zubimendi
Soccer
Arne Slot Speaks On Martin Zubimendi Transfer Disaster
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Aug 16 2024

Ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Ipswich, manager Arne Slot speaks about the failed Martin Zubimendi transfer. Zubimendi transfer saga Liverpool were prepared to activate the £51 million release…

New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
Soccer
“I don’t even know what the club is trying to do anymore” – Chris Sutton Predicts Narrow Chelsea Defeat Against Premier League Holders Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 16 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“They really need to get off to a flyer” – Chris Sutton Backs Arsenal To Make Winning Start To 2024-25 Premier League Campaign
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 16 2024
Man Utd Coach Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“I am not going to give them a win” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Scoreline for Premier League Opener Between Manchester United and Fulham
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 16 2024
Manchester United vs Fulham
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Have Played For Both Manchester United & Fulham
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 16 2024
Arrow to top