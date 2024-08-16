Manchester United is reportedly struggling to offload veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen despite seven clubs showing interest in him.

One of the finest Premier League midfielders of the 21st century, Eriksen, is not an integral part of Erik ten Hag’s squad anymore. Unless he gets a shot due to injuries to key midfielders, the former Tottenham Hotspur man has little hope of playing regularly this season. The Red Devils are looking to sell Eriksen this summer and the midfielder is also open to the move.

Manchester United Struggling To Sell Sought-After Christian Eriksen

According to CaughtOffside, Eriksen does not have a shortage of suitors, with as many as seven clubs keeping a keen eye on him. However, the Mancunians are no closer to facilitating a move for him, mainly due to two reasons.

As per the aforementioned source, Ajax and Anderlecht are both interested in signing the Dane. However, the clubs are not willing to pay a transfer fee for the 32-year-old, given his contract with Manchester United expires in June 2025. Since United wants to make some money from the move, they are holding out for better offers.

Two Saudi Arabian clubs are also keen on Eriksen, but they want him to make his mind up quickly. They believe Eriksen is inclined to want to continue in the Premier League, and do not want to wait around for a futile cause.

Additionally, there is interest from three clubs in the Premier League. Brentford coach Thomas Frank would welcome Eriksen back under favorable conditions, whereas Southampton and Fulham are waiting to see how the story unfolds. Since Eriksen would rather continue in England, Premier League clubs have the edge.

However, if a move fails to materialize, Eriksen’s old club Ajax could emerge as the frontrunner in the transfer race. Since Ajax is not interested in paying for Eriksen, the decision could ultimately boil down to Manchester United — whether or not they are open to letting him leave on a free.

Eriksen has been at United since joining as a free agent in July 2022. The Denmark international has played 72 games for the club in all competitions, scoring thrice and providing 13 assists.