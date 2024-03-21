Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United and Anthony Martial will part ways in the summer, confirming the Frenchman will not sign a contract extension with the club.

Anthony Martial Will Leave Manchester United But His Next Club Remains A Mystery

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano claimed Martial will leave Manchester United when his contract expires in three months, capping off an underwhelming spell. The former AS Monaco attacker turned down advances from Turkey in January, opting to stay put in Manchester but could be more open when he turns to the market in the summer. As per Romano, Martial will take his time to finalize his next club as he is waiting for many teams to sort out their managerial hiccups.

Romano said:

“I spoke in yesterday’s column about players who could leave Manchester United, and another to mention is Anthony Martial as he heads towards the end of his contract.

“Nothing is decided yet in terms of Martial’s next move – he is going to take time to decide, it’s still early and many clubs still have to clarify their future manager, so Martial will wait for it. What I can say is that he was not convinced by proposals from Turkey in January and he wanted to wait. For sure, though, the expectation remains that Martial is set to leave Man United as a free agent this summer.”

A Brief Look At Anthony Martial’s Injury-Stricken Man Utd. Career

Manchester United splurged a handsome €60 million ($65.4 million) to sign Martial from Monaco in the summer of 2015. He made his Premier League debut for Manchester United in a highly-anticipated clash with old foes Liverpool at Old Trafford. Coming off the bench in the 65th minute, the Frenchman scored a world-class curler as the Red Devils secured a 3-1 victory over the Merseysiders.

In his debut campaign, Martial played 49 games in all competitions, scoring 17 times and providing nine assists. Unfortunately, it did not get any better for Martial, as niggling injuries kept him from fulfilling his potential in Manchester. Over the last nine years, Martial has played 317 matches for United in all competitions, scoring 90 times and providing 55 assists. According to Transfermarkt, Martial missed at least 91 matches due to various injuries since his debut in 2015.