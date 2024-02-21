Soccer

“Don’t criticise because he will shut your mouth” – Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Sends Erling Haaland Warning After Brentford Win

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Is One Of The Youngest Players To Score In Six Consecutive Games
Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Is One Of The Youngest Players To Score In Six Consecutive Games

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned critics not to write Erling Haaland off, declaring the Norwegian will always bounce back with a firm reply.

Erling Haaland Rescues Manchester City Against Brentford

Premier League holders Manchester City welcomed Brentford to the Etihad Stadium for their Matchday 25 meeting on Tuesday night (February 20). The Cityzens created a plethora of chances in the first half, but they could not apply the finishing touch. They upped the ante in the second 45, and after more than 20 attempts at the Brentford goal, got their noses in front.

In the 71st minute, City robbed Brentford of possession and kicked off a counter-attack. Julian Alvarez found Haaland with a perfectly threaded through ball, and the 23-year-old made no mistake in slotting the ball beyond Mark Flekken and into the back of the net. It marked the former Borussia Dortmund man’s return to the scoresheet after drawing blanks against FC Copenhagen and Chelsea in consecutive games. The Norway international missed nine chances — a Premier League record — during City’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday (February 18).

Guardiola Feels It Is Unwise To Write Haaland Off

Impressed with Haaland’s performance against Brentford, Guardiola issued a blunt warning to the striker’s critics.

The Spaniard said (via talkSPORT):

With top scorers or strikers who score a lot of goals, don’t criticize because he will shut your mouth, that’s for sure.

Definitely, if I have to choose one [player to be running through on goal], I choose this one.”

Guardiola then revealed that Haaland had lost his grandmother leading up to the game against Brentford.

He added:

He was out with injury for two months and is not in his best shape and just had an incredibly tough week because he lost his grandmother.

That is not easy for a human being. Of course, he is not in his best shape, but it’s normal after two months.

Despite missing five Premier League games due to a stress-related injury in late December / early January, Haaland sits proudly at the top of the goalscorers’ rankings. In 20 outings, he has scored 17 times — two goals more than second-placed Mohamed Salah.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Is One Of The Youngest Players To Score In Six Consecutive Games
Soccer

LATEST “Don’t criticise because he will shut your mouth” – Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Sends Erling Haaland Warning After Brentford Win

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 21 2024
1001502481 e1620477887357
Soccer
Premier League Trio Join Race For Bologna And Netherlands U21 Forward Joshua Zirkzee
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 21 2024

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all keeping tabs on Netherlands U21 centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee. The Premier League trio have been impressed with Zirkzee’s form for Bologna in Serie A…

Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Linked With Barcelona
Soccer
“Some clubs may have got rid [of him]” – Alan Smith Gives Verdict On Mikel Arteta’s Managerial Stint At Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 21 2024

Arsenal legend Alan Smith has heaped praise on Mikel Arteta, saying the Spanish manager has done an excellent job since coming on board in December 2019. He also praised the…

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Responds To Claims United Have Set Price Tag For Barcelona & Atletico Madrid-Linked Attacker
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 21 2024
PSG Star & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Has Had The Most Goal Involvements In 2023-24
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Kylian Mbappe Is Not Negotiating With Any Other Club As Los Blancos Switch Nears
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 21 2024
Porto Vs Arsenal Champions League
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Porto Vs. Arsenal – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 21 2024
Barcelona Real Madrid Top Jersey And Merchandise Charts
Soccer
10 Clubs That Earned The Most From Jersey & Merchandise Sales In 2023: La Liga Giants Barcelona & Real Madrid Claim Top 2 Spots
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 21 2024
Arrow to top