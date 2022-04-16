Man City vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 16/5 Shot

Manchester City and Liverpool will be looking to book their place in the finals of the FA Cup when the two sides meet in the semi-finals on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have already won the English League Cup this season and they will be desperate to secure another domestic trophy this season.

Liverpool are in red hot form right now and they will fancy their chances of getting a vital win at Wembley this weekend.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions but they will have to be at their best in order to grind out or win here.

Manchester City are in similar form as well and they are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League last week and it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top here.

Man City vs Liverpool Bet Builder Free Bet

Man City vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips

Man City to win @ 6/4 with Bet Storm

The Premier League champions are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Liverpool and they have a better squad at their disposal.

Furthermore, they have won 18 of their last 20 matches in the FA Cup and they will be the favourites heading into this contest.

Both teams have been exceptional going forward this season and their attacking approach means that another high scoring contest could be on the cards here.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 23 goals and Saturday’s contest is likely to be an entertaining affair as well.

Both teams to score @ 8/15 with Bet Storm

Liverpool have scored 13 goals in their last six matches across all competitions and they have a world-class attacking unit at their disposal.

The visitors managed to score twice at the Etihad Stadium last week and they are likely to get on the score sheet once again.

Manchester City have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine FA Cup matches and they will look to get on the score sheet once again.

Five of the last six matches between these two sides have seen both teams get on the score sheet and Saturday’s contest is unlikely to be any different.

Man City vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip @16/5 with Bet Storm

Bet on Manchester City to pick up a win here and the two teams to get on the scoresheet.