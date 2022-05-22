Man City vs Aston Villa Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 14.68/1 Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Man City host Aston Villa with the league title just one win away. They need to ensure they do the job at the Eithad on Sunday with Liverpool waiting for them to slip up. Here is our 14.68/1 bet builder with Virgin Bet.

Man City vs Aston Villa Bet Builder Tips

Over 4.5 total goals

Kevin De Bruyne to score anytime

Phil Foden to score anytime

BTTS YES

Man City vs Aston Villa Bet Builder @ 14.68/1 With Virgin Bet

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Betting Offer?

Check out our simple step-by-step instructions to see how you can take advantage of Virgin Bet’s offer.

Already a signed up to Virgin Bet? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

Man City vs Aston Villa Bet Builder Tips Explained

Over 4.5 total goals

Man City need to be firing on all cylinders to claim another Premier League title, it is hard to imagine that they won’t be at full attacking force on Sunday.

At home, they are known for scoring goals, and we expect goals in this big game in the Premier League title race.

Kevin De Bruyne to score anytime

KDB has been the stand-out player for City all season, and he showed he can score goals when he grabbed four against Wolves recently.

He will be pivotal to Man City in this game, and we expect the Belgian magician to chip in with a goal at some point in the game.

Phil Foden to score anytime

Another pivotal player for Man City is Foden. The Englishmen is still only 21-years-old, but he is a world-class player already.

Foden has nine goals this season and will be itching to finish on double figures for goals for his boyhood club. This is why we are backing Foden to score this weekend in our bet builder.

BTTS YES

Man City will still need to be wary in defence as Villa posses several attacking players with real quality.

Steven Gerrard will be hoping he can do his part to help out former team Liverpool, but even he will be looking at this game realistically.

We expect Man City to win, but think Aston Villa will be a threat throughout and they will score at least once.

Man City vs Aston Villa Bet Builder @ 14.68/1 With Virgin Bet

More Football Bet Builder Betting Sites