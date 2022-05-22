Man City vs Aston Villa Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 14.68/1 Bet

Man City host Aston Villa with the league title just one win away. They need to ensure they do the job at the Eithad on Sunday with Liverpool waiting for them to slip up. Here is our 14.68/1 bet builder with Virgin Bet.
Man City vs Aston Villa Bet Builder Tips
- Over 4.5 total goals
- Kevin De Bruyne to score anytime
- Phil Foden to score anytime
- BTTS YES
- Man City vs Aston Villa Bet Builder @ 14.68/1 With Virgin Bet
How to Claim the Virgin Bet Betting Offer?
Check out our simple step-by-step instructions to see how you can take advantage of Virgin Bet’s offer.
- Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet
- Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or greater.
- Receive £20 of Free Bets.
Already a signed up to Virgin Bet? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.
Best Europa League Final Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Man City vs Aston Villa Bet Builder Tips Explained
Over 4.5 total goals
Man City need to be firing on all cylinders to claim another Premier League title, it is hard to imagine that they won’t be at full attacking force on Sunday.
At home, they are known for scoring goals, and we expect goals in this big game in the Premier League title race.
Kevin De Bruyne to score anytime
KDB has been the stand-out player for City all season, and he showed he can score goals when he grabbed four against Wolves recently.
He will be pivotal to Man City in this game, and we expect the Belgian magician to chip in with a goal at some point in the game.
Phil Foden to score anytime
Another pivotal player for Man City is Foden. The Englishmen is still only 21-years-old, but he is a world-class player already.
Foden has nine goals this season and will be itching to finish on double figures for goals for his boyhood club. This is why we are backing Foden to score this weekend in our bet builder.
BTTS YES
Man City will still need to be wary in defence as Villa posses several attacking players with real quality.
Steven Gerrard will be hoping he can do his part to help out former team Liverpool, but even he will be looking at this game realistically.
We expect Man City to win, but think Aston Villa will be a threat throughout and they will score at least once.
Man City vs Aston Villa Bet Builder @ 14.68/1 With Virgin Bet
More Football Bet Builder Betting Sites
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Free Bet Up to £25
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus