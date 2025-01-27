NFL

Malik Nabers is Amon-Ra St. Brown’s injury replacement for the 2025 Pro Bowl

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
The 2024 season was a struggle for the New York Giants. For the eighth time in 10 seasons, they had a losing record. New York finished 3-14 in 2024. 

One of the lone bright spots for the Giants this past season was rookie WR out of LSU Malik Nabers. Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is injured and will not participate in the Pro Bowl. Nabers will take his place and he is the Giants’ first Pro Bowl WR since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2016.

Giants’ Malik Nabers was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie


With the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Giants selected WR Malik Nabers. Coming into the year, Daniel Jones was the starting QB for New York. However, he was benched and eventually released by the Giants. Four QBs played in at least one game for the Giants in 2024. Malik Nabers has several QBs throwing him the ball and he still found a way to be productive.

In 15 games, Nabers had 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He was the first Giants WR since Odell Beckham Jr. to have 1,000+ yards in a single season. Nabers could have added to his rookie campaign if he didn’t miss two games due to a concussion. The 21-year-old is the first Giants rookie Pro Bowler since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014. Malik Nabers’ 109 catches set a new franchise record that was previously held by Steve Smith (107).

His 109 catches were the fifth most and his 1,204 was the seventh most in the NFL in 2024. Additionally, Nabers had five or more catches in 14 of his 15 games this season. The previous NFL record for rookies was 12 games. With several QBs in 2024, Nabers found a way to have a successful individual rookie season. New York holds the #3 pick in the 2025 draft and the team needs to draft a QB to pair with Malik Nabers. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders have spent time with the Giants front office. Ward or Sanders has a strong chance of throwing passes to Nabers in 2025.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
