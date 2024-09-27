NFL

Malik Nabers Being Assessed For Concussion After Breaking Yet Another Rookie Record In Loss To Cowboys

Olly Taliku
New York Giants rookie superstar Malik Nabers had another standout game on Thursday night, but he took a concerning fall late in the loss to Dallas with the receiver staying down after the tackle.

Malik Nabers Assessed For Concussion

A loss to Dallas wasn’t the worst thing to happen to the Giants on Thursday, as Malik Nabers took a serious fall late in the game that forced the rookie wideout off the field with a concussion.

Nabers dived for a catch that would have kept the Giants in the game in the final minutes of the match but as he landed on the sideline, his head made heavy contact with the floor at an awkward angle.

The 21-year-old did’t get up straight away and medical staff rushed around the star with concern immediately over the rookie sensation. Nabers eventually slowly got up, but he headed straight to the locker room for concussion checks.

Although there was a lot of concern from Giants fans over their newest prospect, Nabers took to instagram on Friday morning to thank everyone for their prayers and reassure fans that he is fine.

Before he was forced into an early exit, Nabers played a crucial role in the Giants offence and the former LSU star was involved in almost everything good that happened for New York.

Nabers finished with 12 receptions for 115 receiving yards against the Cowboys on a night where the Giants struggled with their ground game but thrived through the air.

His 115 yards against Dallas took Nabers to 386 yards for the season after just four games and with his performance this week, he becomes the first player in NFL history to record over 25 receptions and three touchdowns in his first four league games.

Although there has been no update on Nabers’ concussion just yet, it is hard to believe that the rookie will miss out on New York’s week 5 match against the Seahawks.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
