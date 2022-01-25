Luton vs Bristol City live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

Luton and Bristol City will have an interesting match together on 26th January 2022.

Luton vs Bristol City Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Luton vs Bristol City in the African Cup of Nations, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch the Luton vs Bristol City live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Join Bet365 and watch Luton vs Bristol City live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Luton vs Bristol City Preview

Luton Town will be looking to bounce back after losing 2-0 to Sheffield United in their previous encounter in the Championship. Luton Town’s Nathan Jones has hit the target 13 times in his previous six outings, at an average of 2.17 goals per match.

Bristol City comes into this encounter on the back of a 3-2 Championship victory against Cardiff City in their previous match. Goals have been scored 27 times in Bristol City’s last six games, averaging 4.5 goals per game.

When does Luton vs Bristol City kick-off?

The Luton vs Bristol City will kick off at 00:45 on 26th January 2022.

Join bet365 and watch Luton vs Bristol City.

Luton vs Bristol City Team News

Luton Team News

Luton has reported injuries of Harry Cornick and Tom Lockyer whereas Reece Burke will be suspended for the game.

Luton’s possible starting lineup:

Shea; Osho, Bradley, Naismith; Kioso, Mpanzu, Campbell, Bell; Berry; Onyedinma, Adebayo

Bristol City Team News

Nathan Baker and Joe Williams won’t play for Bristol City.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

O’Leary; Kalas, Vyner, Pring; Dasilva, Scott, Massengo, O’Dowda; Martin, Semenyo, Martin

Join Bet365 and follow Luton vs Bristol City.