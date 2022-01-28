Luton vs Blackburn live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

Luton and Blackburn will meet each other on 29th January 2022 to play the Championship match against one another.

Luton vs Blackburn Live Stream

Luton vs Blackburn Preview

Luton won the match against Bristol City by a 2-1 scoreline. Tom Lockyer and Elijah Adebayo were the main goal scorers of the match.

On the other hand, Blackburn managed to register a 1-0 victory against Middlesbrough with three shots on target.

Furthermore, Luton and Blackburn last faced each other at Ewood Park, the match was a 2-2 draw.

When does Luton vs Blackburn kick-off?

The Luton vs Blackburn will kick off at 20:00 on 29th January 2022 at Kenilworth Road.

Luton vs Blackburn Team News

Luton Team News

Luton will be without the services of Harry Cornick and Danny Hylton.

Luton possible starting lineup:

Shea; Lockyer, Osho, Naismith; Bree, Berry, Rea, Mpanzu, Bell; Adebayo, Muskwe

Blackburn Team News

Ian Poveda and Harry Pickering won’t play for Blackburn.

Blackburn possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Lenihan, Van Hecke, Wharton; Nyambe, Travis, Rothwell, Edun; Buckley; Khadra, Gallagher

