Luton Town vs Barnsley live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Luton Town host Barnsley to the Kenilworth Road Stadium on Tuesday after progressing to the next round of the FA Cup.

Luton Town vs Barnsley Live Stream

Luton Town vs Barnsley Preview

Luton Town continued their impressive run of form with a 3-0 victory over Cambridge United to advance to the FA Cup third round.

Since a 2-0 loss to Sheffield United on January 22, they have gone unbeaten in each of their past four games in all competitions, recording three victories and one tie. Luton Town is presently tenth in the EFL Championship table with 42 points after 28 games, tied on points with Sheffield United.

Barnsley, meanwhile, was eliminated from the FA Cup after losing 1-0 to Huddersfield Town last time out.

They have now lost their last five games in a row, surrendering eight goals while only scoring once. Barnsley has only 14 points from 28 games, keeping them at the bottom of the league table.

When does Luton Town vs Barnsley kick-off?

The Luton Town vs Barnsley will kick off at 00:45 on 9th February 2022 at Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town vs Barnsley Team News

Luton Town Team News

Luton has not reported any injuries so far.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Naismith, Osho, Burke; Bree, Mpanzu, Lansbury, Campbell, Bell; Onyedinma, Hylton

Barnsley Team News

Barnsley will head into the game without Callum Brittain, Clarke Oduor, Cauley Woodrow, and Aapo Halme.

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Collins; Andersen, Kitching, Helik; Williams, Quina, Gomes, Benson, Vita; Styles, Cole

