Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 16/1 Championship Play-Off Bet

Huddersfield Town face a trip to Bedfordshire on Friday night to face Nathan Jones’ Luton Town, as the Terriers look to take an advantage back home to West Yorkshire in the Championship Play-Offs.

Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town

Daniel Ward to Score Anytime

Huddersfield’s top goalscorer this season with 14 strikes to his name in the Championship will aim to boost his side into an advantage after the first leg of the Play-Off semi-final on Friday night.

We’re tipping Ward to pick up where he left off from the last day of the season, where the 31-year-old bagged a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win at home to Bristol City.

With a total of 17 goal contributions in 40 league appearances this season, there appears to be no better man to back and begin our bet builder with.

Elijah Adebayo to have a shot on target

16 goals and four assists are the tallies in this season’s Championship campaign for Luton Town’s number 11, who could return on Friday night after suffering a hamstring injury in a 1-1 draw against Blackpool last month.

The 24-year-old has averaged 1.9 shots per game and 0.8 of those on target a game in the league so far, alongside a rate of 0.4 goals per game.

If fit enough to start, Adebayo will likely find himself paired alongside veteran striker Cameron Jerome or 23-year-old Admiral Muskwe up front.

Under 3 goals for both teams combined

There haven’t been more than two goals in any of Luton Town and Huddersfield Town’s last five meetings in the Championship spanning back to July 2020, with three draws and one 2-0 win each in that period.

As expected, the first play-off game will come with early first-half nerves and jitters which will take time for both teams to adapt and settle into the game. We’re tipping the encounter to be a low-scoring contest, one that could potentially go right down to the wire.

Huddersfield finished with a slightly better goal difference than Luton in what was a more successful campaign, scoring one more goal than Friday night’s opponents and conceding eight less.

This tie should be a great opener for the Championship’s most exciting time of the year.

Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town

