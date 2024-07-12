Soccer

Luiz Suarez Spotted Attempting To Bite Columbia’s Miguel Borja

Jack Bellamy
After the chaos between Columbia and Uruguay supporters, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Luis Suarez tried to bite Columbian striker Miguel Borja.

The incident

Columbia secured a 1-0 victory over Uruguay in the Copa America semi-final. As the full-time whistle blew,  tensions rose as fans clashed, coaching staff and players got involved in altercations, with replays suggesting that Suarez may have instigated the conflict.

Sharp-eyed spectators observed Suarez leaning into Borja’s shoulder, appearing to attempt a bite. This led to a heated exchange among the players, escalating into a physical confrontation involving the coaching staff. Additionally, Suarez was seen throwing a punch at a member of the Columbia staff.

Suarez’s teammate Darwin Nunez may face consequences as well, as he was spotted engaging in a scuffle with Columbia supporters in the stands.

The investigation into the incident between Suarez and Borja remains uncertain. However, if Suarez did indeed try to bite Borja, the 37-year-old could face another ban for a biting incident.

Suarez’s biting history

Suarez, widely regarded as one of the great strikers of his era, has garnered acclaim from football fans all across the world. Nevertheless, his conduct on the field has at times been deemed unacceptable, leading to significant repercussions.

In 2010, Suarez’s first biting episode occurred during his tenure at Ajax, with Otman Bakkal of PSV being the unfortunate target. Consequently, Suarez faced a seven-game suspension.

While representing Liverpool, Suarez infamously bit Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic, an incident that went unnoticed during the match. To add to the controversy, he proceeded to score a crucial 97th-minute equalizer.

Despite serving most of a 10-game ban imposed by the FA at the start of the 2013/14 season, Suarez’s goal-scoring prowess shone through as he clinched the Golden Boot with an impressive tally of 31 goals. Shortly after the season, Suarez bit Diego Godin during the 2014 World Cup, resulting in a four-month suspension.

His subsequent move to Barcelona seemed to mark a turning point in his behavior, with no major incidents reported. However, recent events suggest that Suarez may have once again struggled to maintain his composure as he nears the twilight of his career.

Other Suarez controversies

Suarez has faced various controversies throughout his career. Manchester United legend Patrice Evra accused him of racial abuse on the pitch, leading to a guilty verdict and charges by the FA.

Additionally, during his time at Liverpool, Suarez was charged for making an obscene gesture towards Fulham fans after a match.

In the 2010 World Cup, he infamously used his hand to prevent a Ghana goal, resulting in a penalty and his subsequent sending off. Unfortunately for Ghana, Asamoah Gyan went on to miss the penalty and despite the negative attention, Suarez’s actions in that game made him a national hero in Uruguay after they went on to win the match.

