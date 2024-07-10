Argentina have made it through to the final of Copa America after beating Canada 2-0. However, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni wants European teams in the competition to prove that the tournament is more difficult than it looks.

Scaloni’s incredible success with Argentina

Argentina currently holds the top position globally and are on the brink of securing a third trophy from their last three major tournaments. Since taking over as head coach in 2018, Scaloni has rejuvenated the football team, bringing major success back to the country.

He guided Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993 in 2021. The following year, he achieved another milestone by leading the team to win the World Cup, a feat that had eluded Argentina since 1986.

Some say he is the best thing that has happened to captain Lionel Messi, after many thought he would go trophyless with his home nation despite such an illustrious career.

On Sunday, Messi could be lifting his third trophy with Argentina in just three years and critics have responded to this by claiming the competition isn’t good enough in Copa America compared to the Euros.

What did Scaloni say in response?

An angry Scaloni replied: ‘I don’t think it’s more difficult from one competition to another. ‘There are some important teams that have advanced to the semi-finals of the Euros, teams that we faced in the World Cup and it went well for us. But that doesn’t mean that we could go to the European Championship and win it.’

‘Or maybe yes (we could win it). I think the level is very even. ‘I would like a European team to one day be invited to a Copa America to see what it is like to play in a Copa America and the opposite, as well.

‘But that would be a World Cup, right? So, in the end the difficulty is the same. I don’t think there’s much difference, really. But these are just opinions.’

It’s unclear yet who Argentina will face in the final as Uruguay v Columbia kicks off at 8pm EST this Wednesday evening. The final will be played at 8pm EST on Sunday 14th July at the Hard Rock stadium.