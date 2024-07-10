Copa America

Argentina Manager Wants European Teams In Copa America, To Show How Difficult The Competition Is

Author image
Jack Bellamy
Junior Writer
2 min read
USATSI 23673695 1
USATSI 23673695 1

Argentina have made it through to the final of Copa America after beating Canada 2-0. However, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni wants European teams in the competition to prove that the tournament is more difficult than it looks. 

Scaloni’s incredible success with Argentina

Argentina currently holds the top position globally and are on the brink of securing a third trophy from their last three major tournaments. Since taking over as head coach in 2018, Scaloni has rejuvenated the football team, bringing major success back to the country.

He guided Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993 in 2021. The following year, he achieved another milestone by leading the team to win the World Cup, a feat that had eluded Argentina since 1986.

Some say he is the best thing that has happened to captain Lionel Messi, after many thought he would go trophyless with his home nation despite such an illustrious career.

On Sunday, Messi could be lifting his third trophy with Argentina in just three years and critics have responded to this by claiming the competition isn’t good enough in Copa America compared to the Euros.

What did Scaloni say in response?

An angry Scaloni replied: ‘I don’t think it’s more difficult from one competition to another. ‘There are some important teams that have advanced to the semi-finals of the Euros, teams that we faced in the World Cup and it went well for us. But that doesn’t mean that we could go to the European Championship and win it.’

‘Or maybe yes (we could win it). I think the level is very even. ‘I would like a European team to one day be invited to a Copa America to see what it is like to play in a Copa America and the opposite, as well.

‘But that would be a World Cup, right? So, in the end the difficulty is the same. I don’t think there’s much difference, really. But these are just opinions.’

It’s unclear yet who Argentina will face in the final as Uruguay v Columbia kicks off at 8pm EST this Wednesday evening. The final will be played at 8pm EST on Sunday 14th July at the Hard Rock stadium.

Author image

Jack Bellamy Junior Writer

View All Posts By Jack Bellamy
Author Image

Jack Bellamy Junior Writer

View All Posts By Jack Bellamy

Popular From Copa America

Latest news

View all
Colombia Are 15th In FIFA Rankings
Copa America

LATEST James Rodriguez Is Tipped To Break Incredible Copa America Record Set By Lionel Messi

Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jul 08 2024
Brazil Are 5th In FIFA World Rankings
Copa America
Brazil Could Be Setup For A Shock Exit Against Columbia
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jul 02 2024

Brazil will be going head-to-head against Colombia in a crucial match as they both strive to secure the top spot in the group and secure a more favorable path to…

USATSI 23630996 1
Copa America
How Far Can ‘Dark Horses’ Venezuela Go In Copa America?
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jun 28 2024

Ecuador were tipped as the ‘dark horse’ prior to Copa America but it’s Venezuela that are throwing the punches in the competition so far. The question is: How far can…

BRA4 1
Copa America
Tactical Analysis: How Argentina’s disciplined defending helped them beat Brazil in the Copa América final
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 16 2021
1003786941
Copa America
Argentina defeat Brazil to win Copa America
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 16 2021
1003771456
Copa America
Copa America: Colombia seal third place in thrilling match
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Nov 16 2021
35298200
Copa America
Argentina vs Brazil – Copa America 2021 Final Preview, Head To Head, Players to Watch & Predicted Line-ups
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jul 09 2021
Arrow to top