Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Interest In Trae Young Is Real

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Los Angeles Lakers are always on the search for their next superstar or complimentary star player. That has been no different recently despite already having LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, and the team is looking to capitalize on its current championship window.

Lakers Interested In Trae Young, According To Reports

There have been rumors of different star point guards joining forces with James and Davis in Los Angeles. Kyrie Irving was said to have been courted, setting up a potential reunion with he and LeBron that was highly successful nearly ten years ago now. Damian Lillard was on the team’s radar as well, but it is obvious that he has zeroed in on his preferred destination, and it isn’t Los Angeles. They reportedly went after Kyle Lowry for a time, as well.

Now, there are reports that the Lakers are keeping their eye on the Trae Young situation in Atlanta. Young has seen a slight decline in his superstar status over the last couple of seasons, and the relationship between him and the Hawks has apparently begun to sour.

Getting Young Away From The Hawks Will Be Very Difficult

It would take some serious maneuvering, as it stands today. The Lakers have very little in the way of future assets, and would have a hard time coming up with a package for any star in the league. Young is also nowhere near close to free agency, as he is in the second year of a 5-year extension that will pay him $40 million this season, increasing every year thereafter.

But crazier things have happened in the league, and the situation will be at least worth keeping an eye on.

There will be plenty of other teams interested if the Hawks suddenly make Young available. There are concerns about his style of play, production, and the contract that goes with them, but finding a team to at least bid against the Lakers shouldn’t be tough to do.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
Anthony R. Cardenas

