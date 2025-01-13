NFL

Los Angeles Chargers: Khalil Mack will contemplate retirement this offseason

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Khalil Mack Chargers pic
Khalil Mack Chargers pic

The 2024 season was the first year with Jim Harbaugh as head coach of the Chargers. He took over a Los Angeles squad that finished 5-12 in 2023. Harbaugh helped get the Chargers back on track in 2024 with an 11-6 finish. They were 4-2 in divisional games and both losses were to Kansas City. 

An 11-6 record was good enough for the #5 seed in the AFC playoffs. Los Angeles was on the road in the wildcard round to face the #4 Houston Texans. Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert had his worst game all season and threw four interceptions. One of them was returned for a touchdown by the defense. Herbert threw just three interceptions during the regular season. With a 32-12 loss in the wildcard round, the Chargers’ season is over. After the game, veteran LB Khalil said he’s unsure about his future in the NFL. Mack will contemplate retirement this offseason.

Khalil Mack might have played the last NFL game of his career


With the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, the Raiders selected Khalil Mack out of Buffalo. Mack played and started all 16 games as a rookie for the Raiders in 2014. He had (4.0) sacks, 76 combined tackles, and one forced fumble. During his sophomore season in 2015, Mack had a breakout year. Mack tallied (15.0) sacks in 2015 and was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career. In 2016, Mack had (11.0) sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles, 14 tackles for loss, and 26 QB hits. That was enough for Mack to be named Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

The 2017 season was Mack’s final year with the Raiders and he had (10.5). However, Mack was not named first-team All-Pro. Ahead of the 2018 season, the Raiders made a blockbuster deal to send Mack to the Bears. During his first season with Chicago in 2018, Mack had a dominant year. He had (12.5) sacks, one interception, six forced fumbles, 10 tackles for loss, and 18 QB hits. Mack was first-team All-Pro once again in 2018 and was second place in voting for DPOY. Mack signed a six-year deal with the Bears before the 2019 season. However, Mack was traded to the Chargers in 2022.


Mack has spent the last three seasons with Los Angeles and he’s had varying success. In 2024, Mack started 16 of 17 games for the Chargers and finished with (6.0) sacks. During his 2023 campaign, Mack had a career-high (17.0) sacks but he was not able to replicate that in 2024. After the Chargers’ loss on Saturday, Mack told reporters that he is unsure what he could retire this offseason. Mack said he is not going to make a rash decision after a loss. He’ll take time this offseason to make the best decision for himself and his career.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Khalil Mack Chargers pic
NFL

LATEST Los Angeles Chargers: Khalil Mack will contemplate retirement this offseason

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 13 2025
Jayden Daniels Commanders pic
NFL
NFL History: Washington’s Jayden Daniels is the 4th rookie QB to win a road playoff game
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 13 2025

In his first season with the Commanders, Jayden Daniels has completely changed the outlook of their franchise. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner led Washington to their first 12+ win season…

Nakobe Dean Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles Injury Report: Nakobe Dean is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 13 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles were at home in the wildcard round to face the Packers. Green Bay fumbled the opening kickoff of the game and the Eagles recovered the ball. Philly…

Mike Vrabel Titans pic
NFL
New England Patriots: Mike Vrabel has been hired as the 16th head coach in franchise history
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 13 2025
LA wildfires pic
NFL
NFL Playoffs: Vikings vs. Rams has been moved to Arizona due to LA wildfires
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 10 2025
Terry Fontenot Falcons pic
NFL
Atlanta Falcons: GM Terry Fontenot is ‘comfortable’ moving forward with Kirk Cousins as their backup
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 09 2025
ReggieBush
NFL
Exclusive: Reggie Bush Endorses Aaron Glenn As Next Head Coach Of Saints
Author image DJ Siddiqi  •  Jan 09 2025
Arrow to top