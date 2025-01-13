Los Angeles Chargers: Khalil Mack will contemplate retirement this offseason

The 2024 season was the first year with Jim Harbaugh as head coach of the Chargers. He took over a Los Angeles squad that finished 5-12 in 2023. Harbaugh helped get the Chargers back on track in 2024 with an 11-6 finish. They were 4-2 in divisional games and both losses were to Kansas City.

An 11-6 record was good enough for the #5 seed in the AFC playoffs. Los Angeles was on the road in the wildcard round to face the #4 Houston Texans. Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert had his worst game all season and threw four interceptions. One of them was returned for a touchdown by the defense. Herbert threw just three interceptions during the regular season. With a 32-12 loss in the wildcard round, the Chargers’ season is over. After the game, veteran LB Khalil said he’s unsure about his future in the NFL. Mack will contemplate retirement this offseason.

Khalil Mack might have played the last NFL game of his career

Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 11-year career, said Sunday that he is unsure about his football future. Story via @krisrhim1:https://t.co/zA1am8pW7D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2025



With the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, the Raiders selected Khalil Mack out of Buffalo. Mack played and started all 16 games as a rookie for the Raiders in 2014. He had (4.0) sacks, 76 combined tackles, and one forced fumble. During his sophomore season in 2015, Mack had a breakout year. Mack tallied (15.0) sacks in 2015 and was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career. In 2016, Mack had (11.0) sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles, 14 tackles for loss, and 26 QB hits. That was enough for Mack to be named Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

The 2017 season was Mack’s final year with the Raiders and he had (10.5). However, Mack was not named first-team All-Pro. Ahead of the 2018 season, the Raiders made a blockbuster deal to send Mack to the Bears. During his first season with Chicago in 2018, Mack had a dominant year. He had (12.5) sacks, one interception, six forced fumbles, 10 tackles for loss, and 18 QB hits. Mack was first-team All-Pro once again in 2018 and was second place in voting for DPOY. Mack signed a six-year deal with the Bears before the 2019 season. However, Mack was traded to the Chargers in 2022.

Chargers OLB Khalil Mack said he is going to take sometime to make a decision on what he will do in 2025. He said he is going to evaluate if he wants to continue to play but said he doesn’t want to go out with an L. He is an unrestricted free agent. pic.twitter.com/lg1CghdeCt — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) January 12, 2025



Mack has spent the last three seasons with Los Angeles and he’s had varying success. In 2024, Mack started 16 of 17 games for the Chargers and finished with (6.0) sacks. During his 2023 campaign, Mack had a career-high (17.0) sacks but he was not able to replicate that in 2024. After the Chargers’ loss on Saturday, Mack told reporters that he is unsure what he could retire this offseason. Mack said he is not going to make a rash decision after a loss. He’ll take time this offseason to make the best decision for himself and his career.