Chargers’ Khalil Mack became the first player since Osi Umenyiora in 2007 to have six sacks in a game

Zach Wolpin
The Chargers were at home in Week 4 vs. the Raiders. Justin Herbert and the offense looked dominant in the first half and had a 24-7 by halftime. However, their offense stalled out in the second half and they did not score another point. That gave Las Vegas a fighting chance, but they were not able to capitalize. 

With Jimmy Garoppolo out, the Raiders turned to rookie QB Aidan O’Connell vs. the Chargers. He had a decent game, going 24-39 for 238 yards. However, he was sacked seven times vs. LA and six of those sacks came from All-Pro Khalil Mack. With Joe Bosa out, Mack had a vintage performance vs. the team that drafted him in 2014. An all-around dominant performance from the 32-year-old.

Khalil Mack sacked rookie QB Aidan O’Connell six times in the Chargers’ 24-17 win


Before the Chargers’ Week 4 matchup, Khalil Mack had yet to have a sack through three games. After his six-sack performance vs. the Raiders, Mack now leads the NFL with six sacks and two forced fumbles. In his dominant game vs. Las Vegas, the three-time All-Pro finished with 10 tackles, 10 QB pressures, and seven QB hits. The Raiders offensive line could not contain Mack in Week 4.

Mack was one sack shy of tying Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas’ all-time record of seven sacks in a single game. Only five players, including Mack, have ever had six sacks in a single game. The last player to have six sacks in a single game was the Giants’ Osi Umenyiora in 2007 with six vs. the Eagles.


Since Mack joined the Chargers in 2022, he has 14 sacks. Nine of them have been against the Las Vegas Raiders. Before Sunday, Mack had zero sacks and had a pass rush win rate of 6.9 percent. That was 111th out of all qualifying players through three games in the 2023 season. If Mack can continue to build off the Chargers’ Week 4 win, their defense could be more of a threat moving forward.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
