NFL

LOOK: Las Vegas Raiders Come Under Fire From Current, Former Players

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz raidersjaguarsfootball 1
rsz raidersjaguarsfootball 1

The Las Vegas Raiders have had middling results since moving away from Oakland. Things looked promising to start, but legal troubles for players and social trouble for coaches left the franchise in a bit of disarray after the 2021 season.

Big changes were made before the most recent campaign. Josh McDaniels was brought in for his second crack at being the head coach of an AFC West team, and the acquisition of DeVante Adams was one of the biggest of that particular off-season.

Current, Former Raiders Players Throw Shade At Organization

But Las Vegas finished the 2022 season with a record of just 6-11, and judging by recent comments from players on that roster, things weren’t pretty behind the scenes.

It started with an article that was published by The Ringer a couple of weeks back. It was an interview with Adams, in which he gave some criticism to the Raiders organization, and the front office in particular. Adams was quoted as saying that he “doesn’t see eye-to-eye” with the decision makers upstairs.

Similar sentiments were echoed by now New York Giants tight end Darren Waller. When giving praise to his new team and coaching staff, he seemed to take a shot at Las Vegas and the way they ran their operation.

“Yeah, they value our opinions here. As a player, I feel like a lot of places I’ve gone, you’re told to do things a certain way and you do those things. But here it’s like, they ask a lot of questions. They want to know what you’re thinking, what you want to do more.”

Adams has gone on to apologize for his comments, given that they were a direct quote and shot at the organization that he currently plays for. But Waller’s comments will stick, and there are questions about whether some players truly enjoy playing for the Las Vegas Raiders.

There won’t be a lot of positive expectations placed on the Raiders for the 2023 season. Their projected win total is just 6.5, and they will be playing with a new quarterback who has had injury issues in the past. Their odds of winning the Super Bowl sit at +5500, on par with the likes of the Broncos and Giants.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz raidersjaguarsfootball 1
NFL

LATEST LOOK: Las Vegas Raiders Come Under Fire From Current, Former Players

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  7h
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1 1
NFL
DK Metcalf Has Challenged Tyreek Hill To A Foot Race
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h

NFL players seem to be getting quicker and faster by the year, but Tyreek Hill has been widely regarded as the fastest player in the league for the better part…

rsz mayfield baker bucs ota command throw
NFL
LOOK: Buccaneers Quarterbacks Appear To Struggle During OTAs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9h

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went from having the greatest quarterback of all time to having one of the weakest positional units in the league in just one off-season. Baker Mayfield…

rsz kelce2
NFL
WATCH: Travis Kelce Bashes NFL For New Rule Changes
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  11h
javonte
NFL
Javonte Williams Practicing In A Limited Fashion At OTAs
Author image Owen Jones  •  13h
Pitts
NFL
Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts Not Practicing In OTAs
Author image Owen Jones  •  14h
Jimmyg
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo Had Foot Surgery After Signing
Author image Owen Jones  •  15h
Arrow to top