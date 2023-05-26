The Las Vegas Raiders have had middling results since moving away from Oakland. Things looked promising to start, but legal troubles for players and social trouble for coaches left the franchise in a bit of disarray after the 2021 season.

Big changes were made before the most recent campaign. Josh McDaniels was brought in for his second crack at being the head coach of an AFC West team, and the acquisition of DeVante Adams was one of the biggest of that particular off-season.

Current, Former Raiders Players Throw Shade At Organization

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels on Davante Adams’ comments that he and the staff “don’t see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now” McDaniels said “I don’t think there’s much drama here” Noted he, Dave, and Davante have a great relationship pic.twitter.com/DFkxID3FL9 — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) May 25, 2023

But Las Vegas finished the 2022 season with a record of just 6-11, and judging by recent comments from players on that roster, things weren’t pretty behind the scenes.

It started with an article that was published by The Ringer a couple of weeks back. It was an interview with Adams, in which he gave some criticism to the Raiders organization, and the front office in particular. Adams was quoted as saying that he “doesn’t see eye-to-eye” with the decision makers upstairs.

Similar sentiments were echoed by now New York Giants tight end Darren Waller. When giving praise to his new team and coaching staff, he seemed to take a shot at Las Vegas and the way they ran their operation.

“Yeah, they value our opinions here. As a player, I feel like a lot of places I’ve gone, you’re told to do things a certain way and you do those things. But here it’s like, they ask a lot of questions. They want to know what you’re thinking, what you want to do more.”

Adams has gone on to apologize for his comments, given that they were a direct quote and shot at the organization that he currently plays for. But Waller’s comments will stick, and there are questions about whether some players truly enjoy playing for the Las Vegas Raiders.

There won’t be a lot of positive expectations placed on the Raiders for the 2023 season. Their projected win total is just 6.5, and they will be playing with a new quarterback who has had injury issues in the past. Their odds of winning the Super Bowl sit at +5500, on par with the likes of the Broncos and Giants.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like