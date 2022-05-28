Countries
Home News liverpool vs real madrid gerrard prediction 28 may 2022

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Predictions: Steven Gerrard’s Predictions

Liverpool vs Real Madrid has caught the attention of many across the footballing world, including ex-Liverpool player and now Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard. Find out his prediction below and how you can put £20 worth of free bets on his 19/2 pick.

Steven Gerrard’s Liverpool vs Real Madrid Prediction

The former Liverpool captain is confident his boyhood team can claim another UEFA Champions League trophy tonight in Paris.

On the game, Gerrard said:

“I hope they get the outcome that everyone wants, I’m getting excited for the big game. The fans are building up nicely outside the stadium, hopefully it will be a fantastic game. I predict a 2-0 Liverpool win.”

Back Gerrard’s Champions League Final Prediction

