Liverpool vs Real Madrid Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 25/2 Champions League Final Bet

Real Madrid and Liverpool meet in this year’s Champions League final, and what a spectacle we have on our hands. Looking ahead to the game, we have put together a bet builder with a total odds of 25/2 on 888Sport.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips

Casemiro to be Carded

Our bet builder kicks off with a player card selection, and we’ve gone for Real Madrid’s wall in the middle of the park Casemiro.

The Brazilian is notoriously bullish in midfield, and rarely lets anything get past him. It was a miracle he failed to get a yellow card in the second leg of their semi-final, with some even calling for his dismissal after a string of blatant professional fouls.

He has received 11 yellow cards in La Liga, while picking up three in the Champions League and we are tipping him to add to that tally in the final given Liverpool’s pace in the transition.

Karim Benzema to Score

Our next selection is somewhat inevitable, but we have selected Karim Benzema to score.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed his most successful season as a player this campaign, scoring 44 goals in 45 games. To blossom at the twilight of one’s career is not typical, but everything the Frenchman does isn’t typical – he has scored 15 goals in this year’s Champions League, and is just two games off equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 17.

With an average of 1.33 goals per 90 and a goal every 68 minutes in Europe, we are expecting him to relish the grandest stage of them all as he so often does.

Match to End in a Draw

For our final selection, we are predicting the fixture to finish in a draw, sending the tie to extra time.

It is seemingly impossible to make a comprehensive prediction for this game – Liverpool are rightly favoured in the markets given their spectacular form, but Real Madrid’s incredible winning mentality has seen them register three mind-boggling comebacks against some formidable opponents, and Los Blancos have certainly had the harder run to the final.

We can not separate these two, and have a sneaky feeling it may go the distance.

Champions League Final Bet Builder – 25/2 @ 888Sport

