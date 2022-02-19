Liverpool vs Norwich live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Liverpool will be looking to extend their excellent run of form with a comfortable home win over Norwich in the Premier League this weekend.

Liverpool vs Norwich live stream

You can watch the Liverpool vs Norwich live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up to Bet365. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bets sign up offer.

Click here to join Bet365

Sign up and deposit any amount into your BetUK account

Start watching the Liverpool vs Norwich live stream at 15:00 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Norwich, then Bet365 have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Bet365 and watch their Liverpool vs Norwich live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Liverpool vs Norwich Preview

The Reds are coming into this game on the back of four consecutive league wins and they will be confident of grinding out all three points here. The Reds have won ten of their last 11 matches against Norwich across all competitions and they will be the overwhelming favourites heading into this contest. The visitors have won just four of their last 24 league matches and this will be a massive challenge for them. Norwich are fighting for their survival in the Premier League and they will be desperate to pull off a memorable result here. Check out the best Liverpool vs Norwich betting offers Check out our Liverpool vs Norwich prediction

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

When does Liverpool vs Norwich kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Liverpool vs Norwich kicks off at 15:00 pm BST, on the 19th of February, at Anfield Stadium.

Liverpool vs Norwich Team News

Liverpool team news

The home side will be without the services of Diogo Jota, who picked up an injury against Inter Milan during the midweek.

Liverpool predicted line-up vs Norwich: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Norwich team news

The visitors will be without Adam Idah, Tim Krul, Jacob Sorensen, Lucas Rupp and Andrew Omobamidele because of an injury.

Norwich predicted line-up vs Liverpool: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica