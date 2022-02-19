Liverpool vs Norwich prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Liverpool will be looking to close the gap with league leaders Manchester City when they take on Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Match Info Date: 19th February 2022

Kick-off: 15:00 pm BST, Anfield Stadium.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Liverpool vs Norwich Prediction

The Reds are in impeccable form right now and they have picked up six straight wins across all competitions. Jurgen Klopp will demand a comfortable win here and the players will have to step up and deliver.

Meanwhile, Norwich are 18th in the league table and they’re coming into this game on the back of a draw and a defeat in the Premier League.

The visitors will be the underdogs here and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off an upset.

Liverpool vs Norwich Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Norwich @ 32/5 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Check out the best Liverpool vs Norwich betting offers

Find out where to watch Liverpool vs Norwich live stream

Liverpool vs Norwich Betting Tips

Liverpool are undefeated in 30 two of their last 34 Premier League matches. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 23 golds. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in their last three meetings against Norwich. Bet on the home side to win with a clean sheet.

Liverpool vs Norwich betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 3/8.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Liverpool vs Norwich Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Liverpool vs Norwich from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Liverpool: 1/11 with Bet365

Draw: 17/2 with Bet365

Norwich: 22/1 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 3/8 with Bet365

Under: 27/11 with Bet365

Liverpool vs Norwich Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected Serie A matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Bet365 sign-up offer: