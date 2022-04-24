Liverpool vs Everton Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 21/1 Shot

Liverpool will look to continue their title charge with a win in the Merseyside Derby this Sunday.

The Reds are currently four points adrift of league leaders Manchester City with a game in hand and they will be hoping to reduce the deficit with a win over Everton at home.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in red hot form and they cannot afford to slip up if they want to win the title.

Meanwhile, Everton are fighting for their survival in the Premier League next season and Frank Lampard will be desperate to guide his side to safety. A win at Anfield could be priceless for the Toffees and it could give them the momentum to go on and win their remaining games.

Take a look below at what we are backing for our 21/1 Liverpool vs Everton bet builder tips.

Liverpool vs Everton Bet Builder Tips

Liverpool to win @ 1/5 with LiveScore Bet

The Reds have won their last 11 Premier League games at Anfield and they will be the favourites heading into Sunday’s Merseyside Derby. Furthermore, they have a sensational record against Everton.

Liverpool are undefeated in 24 of their last 25 matches against the Toffees.

Meanwhile, Everton are 17th in the league table and they have picked up just two wins from their last six outings. An away win seems very unlikely.

Over 2.5 goals @ 5/12 with LiveScore Bet

Liverpool have scored 17 goals in their last six matches across all competitions and they will look to exploit Everton’s defensive vulnerabilities here. The Toffees have conceded 10 goals in their last five outings.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 19 goals and this one is unlikely to be any different.

Mohamed Salah to score first @ 5/2 with LiveScore Bet

The Egyptian winger is in impeccable form right now and he will fancy his chances of getting a goal here. He managed to score twice and produce an assist against Manchester United in his last appearance.

Bet on Mohamed Salah to score first and Liverpool to win 3-0.