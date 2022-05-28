Countries
liverpool team news vs real madrid confirmed salah starts in champions league final

Liverpool Team News vs Real Madrid Confirmed: Salah Starts In Champions League Final

Updated

16 seconds ago

on

1006566944

Liverpool can complete the treble with victory in tonight’s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris, and Jurgen Klopp has named his starting XI for the showdown as the Reds aim to make it a seventh European cup.

Liverpool Starting Line-Up vs Real Madrid

Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Diaz, Mane, Salah

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Elliott

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes from the side that last played in the Champions League against Villarreal in the semi-final, as Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz replace Naby Keita and Diogo Jota for the Reds.

This looks like the strongest team Liverpool could’ve fielded, and it’s the one that has worked most efficiently for Klopp throughout the campaign. Ibrahima Konate’s pace is preferred to Joel Matip who makes the bench, and the inclusion of Diaz gives his side a huge boost.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League Final Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Liverpool 1/1 888Sport logo
Draw 53/20 888Sport logo
Real Madrid 51/20 888Sport logo

