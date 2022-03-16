Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up vs Arsenal: Team News and Injury Update

Liverpool will be hoping to take advantage of Manchester City’s slip up against Crystal Palace with a win against Arsenal this week.

The Reds travel to the Emirates on Wednesday night and they will be desperate to pick up all three points here.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently four points behind the league leaders and a win here could reduce the deficit to just a point between the two title chasers.

▪️ City drop two points

▪️ Liverpool four points behind with a game in hand

▪️ City vs. Liverpool in April



Liverpool are getting close 👀 pic.twitter.com/18ZrF1tijW — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 14, 2022

Liverpool have an impressive record against Arsenal in recent seasons and they have picked up four wins and a draw in the last six meetings between the two sides.

Furthermore, they have managed to keep a clean sheet in the last five matches against the Gunners across all competitions.

Mikel Arteta:



"Credit to Jurgen, the coaching staff and to the club as well for what they have created. They haven't just created a team that can compete and be successful, They have created a huge cultural understanding of who Liverpool is today." #awlive [football london] pic.twitter.com/6t6kMc4dEQ — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 15, 2022

However, the Reds cannot afford to underestimate Arsenal here and the Gunners have won nine of their last 11 matches in the league. This should be a cracking contest between two sides who love to play attacking football and it is fair to assume that the game could be packed with goals.

The Reds have won their last eight Premier League matches in a row and they will be full of confidence heading into this contest.

Liverpool Team News and Injury update

The Reds could be without Ibrahima Konate for the trip to London. The French defender is sidelined with an illness.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to see Mohamed Salah back in training and the Egyptian is likely to start here despite picking up a minor knock against Brighton.

Predicted Liverpool Starting Line-up

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz