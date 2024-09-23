Soccer

Report: Liverpool Eyeing Up Move For Bayer Leverkusen Trio

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot

Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly identified Bayer Leverkusen stars Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Exequiel Palacios as potential transfer targets. The Reds could have to compete with some of the richest clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal, to pull off those signings.

Liverpool Ready To Pay Up For Florian Wirtz

According to CaughtOffside, one of the most sought-after players in Europe, Wirtz is on Liverpool’s radar. The Germany international is reportedly open to moving to the Premier League, despite drawing the eyeballs of European heavyweights Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Thanks to Wirtz’s reputation, Bayer Leverkusen is unlikely to let him go for anything less than €100 million ($111.1 million). As per the aforementioned source, Liverpool is prepared to meet Leverkusen’s asking price to sign the 21-year-old.

Leverkusen got plenty of offers for Wirtz during the summer transfer window. However, the Bundesliga outfit insisted the versatile attacking midfielder was not for sale. Leverkusen will reportedly be more flexible next summer, as the club understands it could have a hard time keeping the German amidst interest from some of the best teams in Europe.

Wirtz could be at the top of the Reds’ wishlist for next summer, as they gradually transition toward life without Mohamed Salah. The 32-year-old will become a free agent on June 30, 2025, and has yet to sign over the dotted line.

Two More Bayer Leverkusen Players On The Reds’ Wishlist

As per CaughtOffside, Liverpool could also target Frimpong and Palacios when the summer transfer window opens next year. Like Salah, Alexander-Arnold is also in the final year of his contract and has not yet signed an extension. He is reportedly on Real Madrid’s radar and recently fueled the speculation by claiming he would want to play for a club that can help him win trophies.

Signing Dutch right-back Frimpong would allow Liverpool to cover for the Englishman if he decides to embark on a new adventure. Frimpong reportedly has a €40.7 million ($45.2 million) release clause in his contract, which makes him a lucrative prospect for the Merseysiders. However, they might have to battle league rivals Manchester United for his services.

Lastly, there is Palacios, who has been an integral part of Leverkusen since joining the club in January 2020. As per CaughtOffside, Arsenal and Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on him, but his steep €60 million ($66.7 million) asking price could be an issue for Liverpool and their peers.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
