Lions OC Ben Johnson reportedly wanted to coach for the Bears in 2024

Zach Wolpin
Through seven games in the 2024 season, the Bears are 4-3. They are coming off s crushing Week 8 loss to the Commanders. Chicago lost on the last play of the game when Washington QB Jayden Daniels threw a hail mary to win the game. Bears fans blame head coach Matt Eberflus for the loss. 

The team struggled through the first three quarters and did enough to win the game in the fourth. That was until they lost on the final play of the game. Eberflus has been the head coach for three seasons in Chicago and has never finished with a winning record. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Lions’ OC Ben Johnson reportedly wanted to be the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2024. However, it was not available. Would Johnson still want the job after the 2024 season is over?

Ben Johnson could change the Bears’ offense


Matt Eberflus is the head coach/defensive coordinator and Shane Waldron is the offensive coordinator. Eberflus has no say in what plays are being called for the Bears. Waldron was the offensive coordinator in Seattle for three seasons before he was hired by the Bears. Alber Breer reported that Lions’ OC Ben Johnson wanted to coach with the Bears in 2024. However, Matt Eberflus hired Shane Waldron as the OC. Johnson is still with Detroit and has their offense thriving in 2024.

Detroit is averaging a league-best (33.4) points per game in 2024. They have a top-five offense in the NFL and have a ton of weapons. Johnson has proven over the last two seasons that he’s one of the best playcallers in the NFL. The Bears would be lucky to have Johnson as their offensive coordinator if he still wanted that job. Who knows if he still feels that way after being turned down by the Bears this past offseason? There’s a strong chance that Johnson is a head coaching candidate for several teams and not just an offensive coordinator.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
