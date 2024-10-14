Chicago’s rookie quarterback Caleb Williams continues to shine in his first season and in London this weekend he was setting new franchise records in a convincing win.

Caleb Williams Not Slowing Down

The Bears were dominant on all fronts in London this weekend and the Jaguars proved to be no match for Caleb Williams and Chicago, who moved to 4-2 for the season after week 6.

Williams was setting all kinds of records in the 35-16 win, becoming the first Bears rookie quarterback in 25 years to throw four passing touchdowns in a single game.

4 TOT TUDDIES! Caleb Williams is the first QB to throw FOUR touchdown passes at @SpursStadium! pic.twitter.com/b3k8qu3CgW — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 13, 2024

This year’s number one overall pick in the draft has tied the rookie record for passing touchdowns in Chicago after six games, with nine scores including the four he had on Sunday.

After a difficult first couple of weeks to start his NFL career, Williams seems to have finally settled in the league and he now looks a lot more comfortable after back to back 300+ yard games in weeks 4 & 5.

Although Williams didn’t have 300+ yards this weekend against Jacksonville, the rookie still managed 226 yards on 23 completions. His 23 completions from 29 pass attempts gave Williams a passer rating of 124.4.

Chicago QB1 Still Looking To Improve

Despite the resounding win for the Bears in their London ‘home’ game, Williams still identified turnovers as an area that he needs to improve on going forward: “DJ [Moore] was wide open. I didn’t put enough juice on it and the safety had an easy interception. I need to be better because that would have got everything going.

“I need to be better. We can’t have turnovers and that’s something I pride myself on.”

Caleb starts out the postgame interview by saying he needs to be better and he can’t throw an INT like that pic.twitter.com/cjUkJpZKf1 — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) October 13, 2024

The Bears had just one turnover from Williams, who was otherwise pretty faultless in Chicago’s convincing week 6 win over the Jaguars.

The number one pick continued to credit his teammates and coaches for the win: “The offensive line, coaching, progress, leadership and the mindset of ‘keep going’ and I think us getting out there and believing in each other is what I credit it [the win] to.”

A third straight win for the Bears has all of Chicago buzzing and there is a real belief that this team led by its rookie quarterback could be something special. Next up for the Bears is the Commanders in week 8 after a bye week.