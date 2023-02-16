NFL

Lions OC Ben Johnson Opens Up On Decision To Remain In Detroit

Kyle Curran
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was a wanted man early in the offseason, after helping turn the NFC North outfit’s season around. 

He had head coach offers from multiple teams in the NFL, and declined an in-person interview with the Carolina Panthers. The Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans were also both interested in bringing Johnson to their franchises, however now Johnson stays on in Detroit.

Johnson was speaking out about his decision to remain with the Lions.

“It’s really simple for me, it starts with this place and these people. (I’ve) been here for four years now, and I believe in Sheila (Hamp) and what she’s doing, Rod Wood, Dan (Campbell), Brad (Holmes). It starts at the top and I think it’s trickled down. This is as encouraged I’ve been in my four years with the direction of the Lions and were we’re headed.

“I love the players, I love coming into work every day. Coach Campbell is incredible, and so end of the day talking with my family it just made sense. Don’t ruin a good thing.”

Johnson landed in Detroit back in 2019 when Matt Patricia was head coach. Then when Dan Campbell took over, he retained Johnson and eventually promoted him to OC in 2022.

This is where the Lions’ offense took off, with Johnson’s guidance, his smart play-calling and creativity allowed Detroit to utilise their strong assets on the field. After an awful start to last season, going 1-6 in the first seven games of the season, the Lions eventually won eight of their last ten games and only just missed out on getting into the playoffs.

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
