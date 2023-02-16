Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was a wanted man early in the offseason, after helping turn the NFC North outfit’s season around.

He had head coach offers from multiple teams in the NFL, and declined an in-person interview with the Carolina Panthers. The Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans were also both interested in bringing Johnson to their franchises, however now Johnson stays on in Detroit.

"This is as encouraged I've been in my four years with the direction of the #Lions and where we're headed." Ben Johnson discusses his return to Detroit on a special episode of Twentyman in the Huddle. Catch the premiere on YouTube, or listen now wherever you get podcasts! — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 15, 2023

Johnson was speaking out about his decision to remain with the Lions.

“It’s really simple for me, it starts with this place and these people. (I’ve) been here for four years now, and I believe in Sheila (Hamp) and what she’s doing, Rod Wood, Dan (Campbell), Brad (Holmes). It starts at the top and I think it’s trickled down. This is as encouraged I’ve been in my four years with the direction of the Lions and were we’re headed.

“I love the players, I love coming into work every day. Coach Campbell is incredible, and so end of the day talking with my family it just made sense. Don’t ruin a good thing.”

Johnson landed in Detroit back in 2019 when Matt Patricia was head coach. Then when Dan Campbell took over, he retained Johnson and eventually promoted him to OC in 2022.

The #Lions offense scored 30-or-more points in eight games this season, tying for the most in the NFL, and establishing a new franchise record in a single season. @ttwentyman sat down with its orchestrator, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 16, 2023

This is where the Lions’ offense took off, with Johnson’s guidance, his smart play-calling and creativity allowed Detroit to utilise their strong assets on the field. After an awful start to last season, going 1-6 in the first seven games of the season, the Lions eventually won eight of their last ten games and only just missed out on getting into the playoffs.