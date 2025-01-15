Lions injury update: David Montgomery (knee) is expected to return in the divisional round

With a 15-2 record in 2024, the Lions finished as the #1 seed in the NFC. That gave Detroit a much-needed bye in the wildcard round. The Lions have had injuries all across the board in 2024. However, the team hasn’t waivered and can still play at a championship level with backups filling in.

Detroit only lost two games in 2024 and one of them was to the Buffalo Bills, 48-42 in Week 15. During that loss, starting RB David Montgomery suffered an MCL injury. After receiving three medical opinions, the veteran RB decided that rehab over surgery was the best option. Montgomery missed the final three regular season games for the Lions in 2024. After resting and rehabbing his knee for the last month, Montgomery will make his return in the divisional round barring a setback.

David Montgomery will return for the Lions in the divisional round vs. Washington

#Lions RB David Montgomery called it “refreshing” to return for the postseason. Says he feels good or he wouldn’t be out there. pic.twitter.com/FDdWT6sGY5 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) January 14, 2025



The 2024 season is David Montgomery’s second year with the Lions and his sixth in the NFL. To begin his career, he was a third-round pick by the Bears out of Iowa State in 2019. In four seasons, Montgomery played in 60 games for Chicago and made 51 starts. After the 2022 season, the Bears let Montgomery walk in free agency and he signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Lions. The 2023 season was Mongomery’s first in Detroit and he had a career-high 13 rushing touchdowns. His 1,015 rushing yards were the second-most of his six-year career.

In 2024, Montgomery started 14 of 17 games for the Lions. He missed their last three regular-season games with an MCL injury. Detroit has aspirations of making the Super Bowl and they need a healthy Montgomery to do that. While he’s missed their last four games, RB Jahmyr Gibbs has carried the workload for his backfield teammate. The Lions are extremely lucky to have two incredible running backs that can take over the game. Detroit’s two-headed monster of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery will be back in the divisional round on Saturday vs. the Commanders. According to BetOnline, the Lions are (-9.5) against Washington.

Note: Odds via BetOnline. Accurate as of Jan. 14, 2025