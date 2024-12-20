Lions injury update: There is optimism David Montgomery could return for the playoffs

An 11-game winning streak was snapped for the Lions in Week 15. They lost 48-42 at home in a high-scoring matchup vs. Josh Allen and the Bills. Despite the loss, Detroit is still first in the NFC playoff race. Two teams also have a 12-2 record and are threatening to overtake Detroit.

In their loss to the Bills, RB David Montgomery suffered an MCL injury. The initial reports were that Montgomery might be lost for the season. Detroit waited and let the veteran RB meet with multiple doctors before they would place him on the IR. Luckily, Montgomery received excellent news that he could rehab his knee and be back in time for the playoffs. That’s the route the RB has chosen to take and is not going to have surgery. Having Montgomery back in the playoffs would be massive for the Lions on offense.

David Montgomery has a chance to return in the postseason for the Lions

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Kickoff with @TomPelissero: The #Lions got some actually good injury news, with David Montgomery potentially returning for the playoffs, while the #Steelers will have star edge TJ Watt on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/uTJVgs8FPm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2024



Earlier this week, it looked as though the Lions had lost part of their elite RB tandem. David Montgomery suffered an MCL injury in Week 15. The team was fearful that they would lose the production of Montgomery for the rest of the season. That would mean that Jahmyr Gibbs would become the work-horse back for Detroit. Luckily, it seems that the Lions have avoided that situation. Montgomery might miss the final three games of the regular season but he could make his return in the playoffs.

Detroit’s David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are one of, if not the best RB duos in the NFL. Both players have at least 11 rushing touchdowns this season. Gibbs leads the team with 1,047 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Montgomery has 775 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Running the football is a massive part of Detroit’s offensive scheme and having Montgomery back in the playoffs would be game-changing. Nothing is definite yet but this is positive injury news for the 27-year-old RB.