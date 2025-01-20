Lions coaching change: Dan Campbell expects to lose coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn

In 2024, the Detroit Lions set a franchise record going 15-2. The team earned the #1 seed in the NFC playoffs and had a bye in the first round. Detroit hosted the Commanders on Saturday and lost 45-31 in a shocking upset. All of the Lions’ hard work during the season was for nothing after a loss in the divisional round.

On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media. Though he hasn’t been told anything just yet. Campbell is prepared to lose both of his coordinators this offseason. Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are top candidates for another team around the league. There are six openings left after the Patriots hired Mike Vrabel. The Lions will have to reinvent themselves this offseason if they lose Johnson and Glenn.

Since Dan Campbell took the Lions head coaching job in 2021, the Lions have increased their wins each season. Players get the job done on the field and coaches prepare them to be at their best. Dan Campbell has been the head coach since 2021 and he’s kept the core of his coaching staff together. Ben Johnson has been the offensive coordinator since 2022 and Aaron Glenn has been the defensive coordinator since 2021. Johnson and Glenn have been crucial to Detroit’s success over the last four seasons.

This offseason, both coordinators are in line to be head coaches in 2025. Now that Detroit is out of the playoffs, Johnson and Glenn are available for in-person interviews. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has had a virtual interview with the Raiders, Bears, and Jaguars. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has interviewed with the Saints, Bears, Raiders, Jaguars, Jets, and Cowboys. The Lions are going to lose two coordinators who have helped create an identity for Detroit over the last four seasons. Dan Campbell said he is in no rush to hire anybody and will wait to see how it all plays out.