Lions’ All-Pro WR Amon-Ra St. Brown avoided a major injury in Week 2 vs. the Buccaneers

Zach Wolpin
The Detroit Lions were at home on Sunday in Week 2 to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the second meeting by these teams in the last calendar year. Detroit beat Tampa Bay in the 2024 playoffs. However, it was the Bucs who got the revenge on Sunday. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs escaped Detroit with a 20-16 win to start the season 2-0. 

In the loss to Tampa Bay, Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered an injury with roughly thirty seconds left. The talented WR did not return and it was through that St. Brown suffered an injury. Luckily, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that St. Brown had a contusion in his leg and some cramping. Not as bad as it seemed initially. A positive sign moving forward for the Lions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has a leg contusion and cramping after a Week 2 loss to the Bucs


With a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Lions drafted WR Amon-Ra St. Brown out of USC. In every season he’s played, the 24-year-old has continuously increased his production. St. Brown’s 2023 campaign was his best season yet with 119 catches on 164 targets for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns. That earned him his second-straight Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro honors. In Week 1 of the 2024 season, St. Brown has a slow start. He had three catches for 13 yards in Week 1 vs. the Rams.

The All-Pro WR bounced back in Week 2 vs. the Bucs with 11 receptions on 19 targets for 119 yards. Despite his big performance in Week 2, the Lions fell short 20-16 at home. Additionally, Amon-Ra is dealing with a contusion in his leg and cramping. It could have been much worse for the Lions’ top WR. They’re lucky it wasn’t anything serious. Detroit is on the road in Week 3 after two home games to begin the season. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a gritty football player and has played at least 16 games in all three of his professional seasons. Chances are St. Brown would play through an injury if he’s able to. We’ll wait and see if he plays in Week 3 vs, the Cardinals.

