Soccer

Lionel Messi’s $400M Deal: Set to Earn $264M More Than Ronaldo and Become World’s Highest-Paid Athlete

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
3 min read
Football ACCA Tips Lionel Messi
Football ACCA Tips Lionel Messi

Argentine soccer legend Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks with a Saudi Arabian team over a deal worth a jaw-dropping $400 million per year, according to a tweet from Joe Pompliano on Wednesday. This mammoth deal would more than double Cristiano Ronaldo’s current deal and make Messi the highest-paid sports star in the world. To put this into perspective, let’s examine how the earnings of top soccer and basketball stars compare to Messi’s potential salary.

With his reported $400 million per year deal, Lionel Messi would soar to the top of the list of highest-paid sports stars. Forbes recently released their top-ten highest-earning sports stars in 2023 and Lionel Messi sat in second behind fellow soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. However, this deal would absolutely demolish anything anybody from any sport could bring to the table.

The New Look Top Ten Highest-Paid Athletes List

Here’s an updated list of the top ten highest-paid athletes, with Messi’s potential deal included:

  1. Lionel Messi (new deal) – $400 million
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo – $136 million
  3. Kylian Mbappé – $120 million
  4. LeBron James – $119.5 million
  5. Canelo Álvarez – $110 million
  6. Dustin Johnson – $107 million
  7. Phil Mickelson – $106 million
  8. Stephen Curry – $100.4 million
  9. Roger Federer – $95.1 million
  10. Kevin Durant – $89.1 million

With this potential deal, Messi’s annual earnings would be a staggering 194% more than Ronaldo’s, the second-highest-paid soccer star. Kylian Mbappé, another top earner in soccer, would earn merely 30% of Messi’s potential earnings, a whopping $280 million less per year.

When comparing Messi’s potential earnings to basketball stars, LeBron James, the highest-paid NBA player, would also make $280 million less annually. This means that Messi’s potential earnings would be 335% higher than LeBron’s. Stephen Curry, another top NBA earner, would earn only 25.1% of Messi’s proposed salary.

It’s important to note that the rankings above consider both the athletes’ playing contracts and their non-playing contracts, such as endorsements. Ronaldo’s off-field earnings, which include endorsements and his extensive social media following, contribute significantly to his overall earnings. Similarly, LeBron James and Stephen Curry have built thriving businesses and investment portfolios, boosting their overall wealth.

If Messi signs this groundbreaking deal, the $400 million per year salary would set a new standard in sports earnings. This development would further cement his position as one of the most influential and wealthiest athletes in history. The potential deal would not only raise the bar for future sports contracts but also possibly result in increased endorsement opportunities for the soccer icon.

Lionel Messi’s rumored $400 million per year deal in Saudi Arabia would place him at the top of the highest-paid sports stars list, with earnings dwarfing those of top soccer and basketball athletes. This unprecedented contract could significantly influence future negotiations in the sports world and highlight the incredible earning potential for elite athletes. As the story develops, fans and fellow athletes will be keen to see how this potential deal shapes Messi’s career and the global sports landscape.

Soccer Betting Guides You May Like

Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
gareth bale thumbs up
Soccer

LATEST Wrexham Owner Rob McElhenney Attempts to Woo Welsh Soccer Legend Gareth Bale Out of Retirement

Author image David Evans  •  Apr 25 2023
pulisicuclwinner
Soccer
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Considers Champions League Final in the USA
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 25 2023

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has hinted at the possibility of a Champions League final being played in the United States in the future. In a recent interview with the Men…

wrexham fc
Soccer
Chelsea and Wrexham Bring Star Power as Soccer Comes to Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill This Summer
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 21 2023

This summer, soccer fans in the United States are in for a treat as English Premier League powerhouse Chelsea and Welsh club Wrexham are set to play an exciting match…

andy robertson elbow
Soccer
Assistant Referee Constantine Hatzidakis Under Investigation for Elbowing Liverpool’s Andy Robertson in Soccer Brawl
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 10 2023
mad vs barca 2
Soccer
How to Bet on Real Madrid vs Barcelona in ANY US State | USA Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Mar 2 2023
mad vs barca
Soccer
How to Bet on Real Madrid vs Barcelona in CA or ANY US State | California Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Mar 2 2023
chelsea fan crowd brawl
Soccer
WATCH: Shocking Footage of Crowd Brawl at West Ham vs Chelsea EPL Match
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 14 2023
Arrow to top