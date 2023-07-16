Lionel Messi Links Up With David Beckham Ahead Of Introduction Event

Anthony R. Cardenas
The long awaited arrival of Lionel Messi to the city of Miami has finally taken place, as the global superstar touched down in South Florida early last week. There will be an event held by Inter Miami at DRV PNK Stadium this afternoon in which the club will introduce Messi as their newest member, and there have been video clips released ahead of the event of him in his new digs.

Lionel Messi Will Be Introduced This Evening

The acquisition of Lionel Messi marks the biggest arrival in the history of Major League Soccer, despite there being a handful of star players joining the league previously. But Messi is on another level. He is arguably the biggest sports star on the planet, and his impact was felt immediately upon the news breaking that he would be playing for Miami.

Demand for tickets and their prices skyrocketed, and Inter Miami CF’s social media accounts ballooned. Within 24 hours of the Messi news breaking, the club’s Instagram account grew from 1 million followers to 5 million. It currently sits at over 8 million at time of writing.

It took some time for things to become official. The first announcements were made back on June 7th, but the signing wasn’t confirmed until yesterday, July 15th. But the stage is set, and there is expected to be a packed house for the introduction event.

David Beckham Once Made The Move, Now A Co-Owner

But hours before the event was scheduled to take place, Messi was already in his new kit and mingling with some of the elites at the event.

David Beckham is one of the comparisons to Lionel Messi when it comes to a soccer giant joining the MLS. Beckham did so back in 2007 when he joined the LA Galaxy, a move that enabled him a future ownership stake. That stake turned into Inter Miami CF, to which Beckham is now a co-owner. He met up with Messi ahead of the event during what looked like a photo shoot.

The event is scheduled to officially begin at 6PM Eastern, and will be broadcast by Apple TV. The club will also be introducing Sergio Busquets, who spent the entirety of his career with Barcelona and was once a teammate of Messi.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

