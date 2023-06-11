Lionel Messi Generating Huge Numbers For Inter Miami In First Week

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz lionel messi world cup final 2022 penalty celebration vs france 181222 16x9 1
rsz lionel messi world cup final 2022 penalty celebration vs france 181222 16x9 1

The most popular athlete in the world made a huge announcement last week, and it has changed the complexion of a team and a league forever. Lionel Messi announced Wednesday that he has made his choice on where he will play in the near future, and it was Inter Miami CF that he selected.

Inter Miami Gains 7 Million Followers After Messi Signing

It is huge news for the team and American soccer in general. MLS has grown in years past and has become a more popular product in the states, and the arrival of Messi is going to attract the eyes of sports fans from all over the globe. There will be increased interest in soccer as a whole, all thanks to the arrival of one man.

The impact that Messi has already had on Inter Miami is immense. It just took minutes, but the ticket prices for the team’s opening game shot up from $29 to $475 when the news was announced. Overall, the team saw ticket prices jump 1,200%.

They’ve got the merchandising numbers to prove that Messi is worth the fuss. Miami has already seen a sharp increase in merchandise sales, coming in at a whopping plus-4,500%. The team has become the third-best selling team on Fanatics.

Messi Has Impact On Tickets And Merchandise Sales

The hype is real on social media as well. When last week began, Inter Miami had an Instagram following of roughly 900,000. Within 6 hours of Messi making an announcement on his future, that number shot all the way up to 3.2 and has only been increasing since. As of Sunday afternoon, Inter’s account was sitting at 7.7 million followers, an increase of nearly 7 million in just over half of a week’s time.

How do those numbers compare with the other teams from South Florida? The Heat were far and away the most popular team previously, as they have 6.5 million followers themselves. Inter leaves the rest of Miami’s teams in the dust. The Dolphins have 1.5 million followers, while the Marlins and Panthers combine to have just over one million.

There was a post made by the account last week that showed the current team taking a group photo on the field prior to a game. The picture received just under 7,000 likes. A couple of days after the Messi signing, Inter posted a similar photo of the current team (sans Messi), and the post garnered over 800,000 likes and counting.

The Lionel Messi effect is real.

Soccer Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Latest news

View all
Amanda Nunes UFC
MMA

LATEST Who Will Win The Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Fight For the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title At UFC 289?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  20h
Amanda Nunes UFC
Betting tips
Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Betting Picks: UFC 289 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time, Odds & Free Bet
Author image Paul Kelly  •  20h

UFC 289 is almost upon us as the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title is on the line this weekend in Canada. That’s right, Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana is finally here. …

UFC 289 Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana 2
Betting
Bovada UFC 289 Betting Offer: Get $750 In UFC 289 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  17h

With the Bovada UFC 289 betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Saturday’s huge fight night can redeem up to $750 worth of UFC 289 free bets to use…

Amanda Nunes UFC
Betting
BetNow UFC 289 Betting Offer: Claim $300 In UFC 289 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  17h
Amanda Nunes UFC
Betting
MyBookie UFC 289 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In UFC 289 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  17h
Amanda Nunes UFC
Betting
BetOnline UFC 289 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In UFC 289 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  17h
Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey
UFC
How to Bet On UFC 289 in Illinois | IL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  17h
Arrow to top