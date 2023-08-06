Soccer

Lionel Messi Boosts Ticket Prices By 1,820% In Opposing Stadium

When the news broke that Lionel Messi would be joining Inter Miami CF and MLS, things changed immediately, especially financially. The most recognizable and most popular athlete on the globe, Messi is a walking economy in himself. He is the best player in the world’s most popular sport, which has made him an icon not unlike Michael Jordan in the 1990s.

Lionel Messi Boosts Ticket Prices In Opposing Stadiums

There has been a boon to the local economy in Miami and for the soccer club itself. Messi’s face is plastered on billboards and the sides of buildings, and the town has been overrun by both pink Inter jerseys as well as Argentinian #10 threads. There are already advertisements and sponsorships, many of whom are already cashing in on Messi’s presence.

But one of the biggest impacts that he has on the financials of the sport is the ticket sales. Demand for tickets to see Inter play skyrocketed when Messi joined the team, seeing a price jump from $29 to nearly $500 for the cheapest ticket to see his first game.

It isn’t just DRV PNK Stadium in South Florida that will be reaping the benefits.

Lionel Messi will play his first MLS game away from home on Sunday evening, as his team travels to Texas to take on FC Dallas. The demand for the game is through the roof.

Prices Up 1,820% For One Game For FC Dallas

According to TickPick on Twitter, fans typically pay an average of $45 to attend an FC Dallas home game. But that number has shot up by an insane 1,820%, with the average ticket price to see Messi tonight sitting at $864.

He has lived up to the hype thus far. There has been plenty of fan fare surrounding Messi’s arrival in the United States, and some of the country’s biggest celebrities have made the time to come and see him play. He has validated their presence, scoring the game winner in his first contest, and putting in another two goals in each of the next two matches.

Miami has never defeated Dallas, going 0-2-1 in their three head-to-head matches. Tonight’s game will take place at 9:30PM Eastern.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
Arrow to top