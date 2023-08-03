The Lionel Messi show continued on Wednesday night when Inter Miami CF played host to Orlando City at DRV PNK Stadium in South Florida. His presence on the field in the United States has been a spectacle, and he has captured the attention, and attendance, of some of the biggest athletes and celebrities in the country.

Lionel Messi Should Have Been Sent Off, Says Pareja

Messi is nearly Inter Miami’s top scorer already 😭 pic.twitter.com/CSZPvBOh33 — MC (@CrewsMat10) August 3, 2023

He has lived up to the billing in his first three games. His debut featured an all-time moment, in which Messi scored on a 25-yard free kick in extra time that gave his team a wild and memorable victory. He followed that up a few days later with a two-goal performance against a strong Atlanta team, proving that he was a man amongst boys while playing in the MLS.

But it didn’t stop there, as Messi’s reign continued on Wednesday night. In a game against Orlando City, Messi scored yet another two goals, bringing his total to five in just three contests.

Not everyone is loving the Lionel Messi Show. After Wednesday’s game, Orlando head coach Oscar Pareja called the match between the two teams a “circus”, and that Messi should have been sent off. The player was booked in the 21st minute, which was followed by a second yellow after another foul, and Pareja felt that the double yellow should have warranted an ejection:

There was a double yellow card for Leo Messi. I don’t care that he was Messi. That affects the game. The match should be fair and that was not the case on the field. We take our responsibility, OK, we lost, we are frustrated but I have to say, you cannot hide this kind of situation.

Messi Is An Economy In Of Himself

MESSI X ROBERT TAYLOR BANGERS ONLY 🤯🤯 Taylor puts Messi in with the chip to give us the early lead over Orlando City.#MIAvORL | 📺#MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/kvb8Lmcccj — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 3, 2023

It could have just been sour grapes, but Pareja is correct in assuming that the league wants to keep Messi on the field at all costs. He is the most popular athlete in the world, and the influx of popularity and stardom doesn’t stop in South Florida. It is being reported that some rival MLS teams will make more off of their one game hosting Inter Miami than they will for the rest of the season combined.

Pareja may want Messi off of the field, but he may be the only one.

Soccer Betting Guides You May Like