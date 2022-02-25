Elche will look to improve their miserable away record against Levante when the two sides meet in the Spanish league this Friday.

Levante vs Elche live stream

Levante vs Elche Preview

The visitors are in far better form right now and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points against Levante a period Elche have not beaten Levante in their last 12 meetings away from home and this is a great opportunity for them to bounce back strongly. However, they will have to improve their away form. Elche have failed to win 10 of their last 11 away matches in the Spanish league this season. Meanwhile, the home side have picked up just two wins from 25 league matches and they are at the bottom of the table. Check out the best Levante vs Elche betting offers Check out our Levante vs Elche prediction

When does Levante vs Elche kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Levante vs Elche kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 25th of February, at Estadi Ciutat de València.

Levante vs Elche Team News

Elche team news

The visitors are without Helibelton Palacios because of an injury.

Elche predicted line-up vs Levante: Badia; Barragan, Verdu, Bigas, Mojica; Morente, Mascarell, Gumbau, Fidel; Milla, Carrillo

Levante team news

Levante will be without the services of Shkodran Mustafi and Nemanja Radoja because of injuries.

Levante predicted line-up vs Elche: Cardenas; Rober, Duarte, Caceres; Miramon, Malsa, Melero, Son; Morales, D Gomez, De Frutos