Elche will look to improve their miserable away record against Levante when the two sides meet in the Spanish league this Friday.
Levante vs Elche live stream
- Click here to join bet365
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account
- Start watching the Levante vs Elche live stream at 20:00 GMT
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred – Great quality of streams
- BetUK – New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re looking to follow the La Liga match between Levante vs Elche, then bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Levante vs Elche live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Levante vs Elche Preview
The visitors are in far better form right now and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points against Levante a period
Elche have not beaten Levante in their last 12 meetings away from home and this is a great opportunity for them to bounce back strongly.
However, they will have to improve their away form. Elche have failed to win 10 of their last 11 away matches in the Spanish league this season.
Meanwhile, the home side have picked up just two wins from 25 league matches and they are at the bottom of the table.
- Check out the best Levante vs Elche betting offers
- Check out our Levante vs Elche prediction
When does Levante vs Elche kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Levante vs Elche kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 25th of February, at Estadi Ciutat de València.
Levante vs Elche Team News
Elche team news
The visitors are without Helibelton Palacios because of an injury.
Elche predicted line-up vs Levante: Badia; Barragan, Verdu, Bigas, Mojica; Morente, Mascarell, Gumbau, Fidel; Milla, Carrillo
Levante team news
Levante will be without the services of Shkodran Mustafi and Nemanja Radoja because of injuries.
Levante predicted line-up vs Elche: Cardenas; Rober, Duarte, Caceres; Miramon, Malsa, Melero, Son; Morales, D Gomez, De Frutos
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins