Levante vs Elche prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Levante will be hoping to boost their survival hopes with a home win over Elche in the Spanish league this Friday.
Match Info Date: 25th February 2022
Kick-off: 20:00 pm BST, Estadi Ciutat de València.
Levante vs Elche Prediction
The home side are currently at the bottom of the league table and they have failed to win four of their last five league matches.
It will be interesting to see if they can step up their performance levels and grind out a vital result at home this week.
Meanwhile, Elche are 13th in the league table but they have picked up four wins and a draw in their last six league matches.
The visitors will fancy their chances of picking up all three points against a struggling Levante side.
Levante vs Elche Prediction: Levante 1-2 Elche @ 14/1 with LiveScore Bet.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Levante vs Elche Betting Tips
Levante have failed to win 31 of their last 33 league matches. Bet on Elche to pick up all three points here.
Levante are undefeated in their last twelve home matches against Elche. Bet on Levante to pick up all three points here.
The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 12 goals. Bet on under 2.5 goals here.
Levante vs Elche betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 10/13.
Levante vs Elche Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Levante vs Elche from LiveScore Bet:
Match-winner:
Levante: 23/20 with LiveScore Bet
Draw: 23/10 with LiveScore Bet
Elche: 5/2 with LiveScore Bet
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 6/5 with LiveScore Bet
Under: 10/13 with LiveScore Bet
