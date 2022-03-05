Leicester City vs Leeds United Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 10/1 for early kick off

LEEDS, under new manager Jesse Marsch, travel down the M1 on Saturday to take on a Leicester side that finally managed its first league win of the year on Tuesday.

Leicester vs Leeds Bet Builder Free Bet

Leicester vs Leeds Bet Builder Tips

Over 2.5 goals @ 1/2 with Paddy Power

The first bet we’re going to start with in this Bet Builder is over 2.5 goals. Quite simply, there’s always the chance of goals when Leeds step onto the pitch. If they’re not scoring them, then they’re conceding them at the other end – they’ve shipped 20 goals in their last five matches. Over 2.5 goals in this game has individual odds of 1/2.

Leicester -1 to win @ 2/1 with Paddy Power

We’re then going to head over to the handicap market, which often has some tasty bets available. For the Leicester vs Leeds match, we’re going to plump for Leeds to win with a handicap of -1 goal. It’s a slightly risky bet, but we’re again hoping that the Leeds defence stays true to form and gives plenty of chances to Vardy and co. This bet has individual odds of 2/1.

Over 4.5 cards @ 6/4 with Paddy Power

Finally, we’re going to have a bet on there being over 4.5 cards in the game. Looking at the stats, Leicester are the second cleanest team in the league. However, Leeds sit atop the table, with 75 cards this season – that’s 15 more than second placed Newcastle. You’ll get odds of 6/4 on there being over 4.5 cards in the match.

Bet Builder overall odds @ 10/1 with Paddy Power

So, what happens when we bundle the three above bets together? Well, we get a bet with overall odds of 10.86/1 – not the most adventurous Bet Builder you’ll see, but one that will still net you £237.20 if you place a successful £20 bet.

Paddy Power Bet Builder offer

