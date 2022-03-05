Leicester vs Leeds top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

Struggling Leeds, who now find themselves in a fight to avoid relegation, travel to Leicester this weekend, to face a Foxes side that finally claimed its first win of the year in midweek. Check out the page below to find the best Leicester vs Leeds free bets and betting offers to claim before the match.

Best Leicester vs Leeds free bets and betting offers

Looking for a Leicester vs Leeds free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the FA Cup game and claim them below.

bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Leicester vs Leeds odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Leicester 3/4 Draw 3/1 Leeds 16/5

How to claim a Leicester vs Leeds free bet

Claiming the Leicester vs Leeds free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at Turf Moor for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Leicester vs Leeds free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the FA Cup clash between Leicester vs Leeds.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

While you’re here, why not see how to stream Leicester vs Leeds live?

Leicester vs Leeds betting tips and prediction

Going into this Premier League encounter, Leicester are the strong favourites, and it’s easy to see why. They’ve just managed a first win of the year and have two stars returning to the starting XI in Vardy and Maddison. Leeds, on the other hand, have been abysmal of late, conceding a hatful of goals and sliding down the table quickly.

Our first thought was to simply go with a straight bet on Leicester to win, which we actually think is pretty reasonably priced at 3/4 over at bet365. However, we instead decided to go for something with a bit of a larger potential payoff.

With Leeds’ recent defensive performances, it’s a fair assumption that they’ll concede in this match. In fact, with the returns of Vardy and Maddison to the Leicester side, we think they’ll concede more than once. With this in mind, the half time/full time market really caught our eye.

We predict that Leicester will be winning by half-time, probably by just a single goal. With Leeds, there’s always the threat that they’ll come back in the second half, thanks to their attacking prowess, but even if they level things up, Leicester can be confident that Leeds’ defence will present them with several chances to reestablish their lead.

What’s more, when you head over to bet365, you’ll find that a half time/full time bet on Leicester/Leicester has had its odds boosted, going from 15/8 to 9/4. This final little boost was all it took for us to choose this bet as our prediction for the Leicester vs Leeds match today.

Leicester vs Leeds betting tips: Leicester/Leicester @ 9/4 with bet365