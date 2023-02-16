LeBron James Speaks Publically About Jazz-Lakers Trade Deal

LeBron James returned to the court on Wednesday night for the first time in eight days, meaning it was the first time he has played since the Los Angeles Lakers were involved in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russel from the Timbewolves, and Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from Jazz. It was a trade deal which saw Lakers players Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson move to Utah.

After recently becoming the NBA‘s all-time leading point scorer, James hit 37 points as the Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-102 on Wednesday.

LeBron with the spin n' dish to Mo Bamba 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ejjGuCgtlE — ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2023

After the game he gave his thoughts on the trade.

“I think our skill sets all kind of fit each other.” James said on the Lakers’ new players. “With (Vanderbilt) and (Russell) and (Beasley), three guys that just know how to play the game.

“We’re all just trying to get the ball poppin’, get the ball movin’, have equal opportunity and everyone’s trying to play to their advantage out on the floor.”

‘The King’ also spoke out on his former teammates.

“First of all, shout out and salute the guys that left…We all started the season together and tried to work together to make some things happen and be the best that we could on the floor, so I salute those guys and their commitment to us trying to be as good as we could be on the floor,” James said.

