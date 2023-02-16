NBA

LeBron James Speaks Publically About Jazz-Lakers Trade Deal

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Twitter
LeBron Breaking Record Thunder
LeBron Breaking Record Thunder

LeBron James returned to the court on Wednesday night for the first time in eight days, meaning it was the first time he has played since the Los Angeles Lakers were involved in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russel from the Timbewolves, and Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from Jazz. It was a trade deal which saw Lakers players Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson move to Utah.

After recently becoming the NBA‘s all-time leading point scorer, James hit 37 points as the Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-102 on Wednesday.

After the game he gave his thoughts on the trade.

“I think our skill sets all kind of fit each other.” James said on the Lakers’ new players. “With (Vanderbilt) and (Russell) and (Beasley), three guys that just know how to play the game.

“We’re all just trying to get the ball poppin’, get the ball movin’, have equal opportunity and everyone’s trying to play to their advantage out on the floor.”

‘The King’ also spoke out on his former teammates.

“First of all, shout out and salute the guys that left…We all started the season together and tried to work together to make some things happen and be the best that we could on the floor, so I salute those guys and their commitment to us trying to be as good as we could be on the floor,” James said.

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran
Author Image

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
1434578229.0
NBA

LATEST Boston Celtics announce Joe Mazzulla as permanent head coach

Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Jayson Tatum 1
NBA
Jayson Tatum enters All-Star break as NBA’s leading points scorer
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will enter the All-Star break as the NBA’s leading points scorer with 1,685 through 55 games played. On Wednesday, the 24-year-old guided Boston to a…

Simons
NBA
Portland Trail Blazers Anfernee Simons To Undergo MRI On Ankle
Author image Owen Jones  •  20h

Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons exited Tuesday’s loss to Washington in the third quarter due to a sprained right ankle and didn’t return.   Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will have…

NBA
NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Odds, Stats And Prediction
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 15 2023
All Star Weekend
NBA
NBA All-Star Schedule 2023: Times, TV Channels, Participants & More
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 15 2023
derozan
NBA
Chicago Bulls DeMar Derozan Ruled Out For Wednesday’s Game
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 14 2023
Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard
NBA
Tatum and Lillard to compete in NBA 3-point contest on All-Star weekend
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 14 2023
Arrow to top